The Paris 2024 Olympics officially kick off on Friday night when the city will host the world’s greatest athletes in a spectacle of glitz and glamour.

Most of the ceremony remains a secret, but rumours have circulated that Canadian singer Celine Dion and US pop superstar Lady Gaga will be performing in the marquee event. Directed by French theatre actor and director Thomas Jolly, the showcase will highlight the city’s rich history and culture.

The ceremony will take place on the River Seine, between the Pont d'Austerlitz and the Pont d'Iéna, as athletes will travel by boat to the festivities. This is the first time an Olympic games opening ceremony will not take place inside a stadium. Dion is the most recent name to be rumoured to be involved after the Canadian star was seen in Paris. This would mark Dion’s first public performance since 2022 after the singer announced she was suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who will formally open the games, said Dion performing would be “fantastic news”. Dion is most notably known for singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’, the theme for the 1997 Oscar-winning film Titanic. The song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and took home four Grammy awards.

Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Taylor Swift are some of the rumoured names who could be taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony | getty

‘Poker Face’ singer Gaga is also strongly rumoured to have a part in the opening ceremony after being spotted in Paris earlier this week. French artist Christine and the Queens have been strongly rumoured to have some involvement in the ceremony.

According to Gambling.com, there is a 60% chance Dua Lipa will perform, and 33.3% chance Ariana Grande will make an appearance.Other rumours include megastar Taylor Swift and rising star Sabrina Carpenter, but this remains unlikely.Among popular French artists, French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura has been strongly rumoured to have some part in the ceremony, and disco drummer Marc Cerrone’s name has also been widely circulated.

The electronic dance duo Daft Punk and DJ David Guetta have confirmed neither artist will be performing. In recent years, the Olympics opening ceremony has attracted some of the biggest entertainers in the world. British fans were treated to a performance of The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’, sung by Paul McCartney and featured cameo roles from Queen Elizabeth II and Daniel Craig as James Bond at the London 2012 event.