Whether dressed in jeans, cut off denim shorts or leather trousers accessorised with Hunter wellies, Kate Moss always seemed to get her Glastonbury looks just right! The same could be said for Sienna Miller and the likes of Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe.

It isn’t just supermodels and ‘IT’ girls who have made my best dressed list at Glastonbury over the years. I absolutely adored Jarvis Cocker’s look back in the 1990s, his blazer and sunglasses looked so stylish back then and I guarantee if he replicated the look at Glastonbury 2024, he would once again be back on my best dressed list.

Although I am a fan of Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John (Sir Elton John because he used to be the chairman of Watford FC and I grew up watching their games at Vicarage Road), I am less a fan of their outfits at Glastonbury. Although Sir Elton is known for his flamboyant dress sense, his gold jacket and trousers at Glastonbury 2023, was a little too flamboyant!

I know Katy Perry was performing rather than watching at Glastonbury back in 2017, I was not a fan of her sheer bodysuit and heavy make-up. I did however adore supermodel Cara Delevigne's sister Poppy look back in 2016. She rocked an aviator style leather jacket and floral mini dress that just oozes Glasto cool.

Take a look at my best and worst dressed celebrities at Glastonbury over the years that I have picked out, you may agree or disagree with me! I promise I won’t be offended…

1 . Kate Moss, Katy Perry and Camille Charriere at Glastonbury Kate Moss and Camille Charriere make my best dressed list, but Katy Perry doesn't! | getty Share

2 . Kate Moss is top of my best dressed list for Glastonbury over the years As far as I am concerned, supermodel Kate Moss will always be the Queen of Glastonbury when it comes to fashion. Whether dresed in cut off shorts or jeans and hunter wellies with a silver top, Kate always looked 'Glasto Ready' | getty Share

3 . Katy Perry at the Glastonbury Festival in 2017 Yes I know Katy Perry was performing back in 2017 rather than watching the acts, but she is still going to the top of my worst dressed list for Glastonbury | Getty Images Share