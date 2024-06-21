Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The countdown to Glastonbury is well and truly on, with just a few days to pack your backpack and plan your fashion outfits. We have put together a list of five items that you should definitely take with you.

This year will see headliners from Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay as well as performances from Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, Disclosure, and Cyndi Lauper. Glastonbury kicks off from Wednesday June 26 until Sunday June 30, so you still have some time to shop for some last minute festival fashion items.

Now when it comes to the five day music festival, the weather can be gorgeous sunshine or absolutely chucking it down with rain. The key to packing for Glasto is take enough interchangeable items that can be styled in different ways. These five items can be worn together as one outfit or mix and match with items from your wardrobe so you have enough outfit styles for the entire festival.

When you think of classic Glastonbury fashion, the obvious style icons that come to mind are Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Queen of Boho Sienna Miller. With that in mind you will need the Boohoo Fringed Suede Jacket £43. The light jacket will keep you warm when you need it and if it rains, you can cover up with a foldable rain poncho.

A classic band T-shirt is a must for the festival and typical rock chick style. There are so many to choose from, but my favourite has to be the New Look Dark Grey Cotton Bowie Logo Oversized T-Shirt £14.99 normally £19.99.

Wear the T-shirt with ONLY Pacy high waisted ripped denim shorts in light blue £28. Denim shorts are a staple item to wear for Glastonbury. They can be worn with any style T-Shirt or vest or you could go full Kate Moss style and match with a River Island Black Linen Blend Button Up Waistcoat £38.

Now it wouldn't be Glastonbury without a decent pair of wellies and there is only one wellington boot brand that you need. Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots £135.00 have become a must have fashion item on every celebrity who attends Glastonbury each year. I have this exact pair and I can tell you walking round muddy fields has never looked so chic.

Lastly, as well as your backpack you will need a crossover bag for carrying all your essentials items like phone, money, lip gloss and baby wipes round with you all day. We want style but we also need something practical that will fit all our stuff in. The M&S Faux Leather Sling Cross Body Bag £25 looks designer and is big enough to carry everything.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.