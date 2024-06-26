Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celine Dion's much-anticipated return to the stage may happen sooner than expected.

The Canadian star, who recently featured in a documentary about her battle with stiff person syndrome, has received a formal invitation to perform at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics next month, according to the Sun.

This news coincides with rumors that Dion might also make a comeback on the Las Vegas strip, following the release of the aforementioned documentary.

Speaking to the tabloid, a source said: “Celine has made no secret of her desire to make it back to the stage, and Paris would be the perfect opportunity for her to do that. Unlike other offers which are full shows, making an appearance at the opening ceremony would see Celine performing just one song.

“The formal offer to perform was made earlier this year, and Celine is working around the clock to make it happen. She’s made huge leaps and is getting stronger every day, but she’s not out of the woods yet. Everyone has their fingers crossed it is able to happen.

“It will be quite the moment.”

The Paris Olympics organizers hinted at surprises for the opening ceremony, saying to Bizarre: “We want to ensure the opening ceremony is full of beautiful surprises. You’ll have to wait until July 26.”

Although Dion publicly disclosed her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in 2022, she had been experiencing symptoms for nearly two decades. This rare neurological disorder leads to muscle spasms and stiffness.

If Dion does perform in Paris, it will mark a significant milestone for the My Heart Will Go On singer. Her last live performance was in 2019, after which she had to cancel her world tour due to her health issues.

Expressing her determination to return to performing, Dion said in an interview: “I’m going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will.”

In her recent documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, viewers watched on as the singer had a medical emergency during the recording of a new song. She goes in for physical therapy before cramping in one of her feet, and within moments her entire body is tensed up in a seizure. Dion is unable in this moment to speak, move or even change her facial expression.