Shane MacGowan is best known for being part of Irish band The Pogues.

Shane MacGowans wife Victoria Mary Clarke opened up about how she felt suicidal and called The Samaritans charity when he passed away. The lead singer of The Pogues was best known for the Christmas hit single ‘Fairytale of New York’ (1988) which featured the late Kirsty MacColl.

In an interview with The Independent Victoria explained: “There were obviously enormous amounts of desolation and despair. There were quite a few days where I thought that I definitely wanted to kill myself – I wanted to get out of here and go and be with him.” Victoria also revealed that she reached out to the suicide prevention charity The Samaritans several times.

When did Shane MacGowan die?

Shane MacGowan died on November 30 2023 from pneumonia with his wife and sister-in-law by his side; he was 65. The singer's health had severely deteriorated over the years due to substance abuse.

What happened to Kirsty MacColl?

British singer-songwriter Kirsty MacColl died in a speedboat accident on December 18, 2000, while on holiday in Mexico with her sons and boyfriend.

Will Fairytale of New York be Christmas number one?

The Fairytale of New York has never reached number one in the UK charts so could this be the year? The single peaked at number two when it was released in 1988 and many fans believed it would reach number one in 2023 following the singer's death just weeks before Christmas.

George Michael’s - who died on Christmas Day 2016 - single ‘Last Christmas’ reached number one for the first time in 2023, seven years after his death so this could be the year 'Fairytale of New York finally reaches the top spot.

