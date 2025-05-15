The parents of "happy little boy" Archie Squire, who died just days after first birthday despite 10 visits to A&E, have spoken out about their agony following his death.

The family of a little boy who died just days after his first birthday have spoken out ahead of the inquest into his death. "Much-loved" Archie Squire died of an undiagnosed and rare heart condition despite more than 10 visits to A&E.

His parents Lauren Parrish and Jake Squire have said they've endured an "incredibly painful" journey since Archie's death in November 2023, made worse by having to wait for answers. Lawyers representing the couple allege doctors failed to properly diagnose the toddler.

The family will be represented by Lily Hedgman, a medical negligence solicitor with Leigh Day, and barrister Emily Raynor at the inquest, set to take place at North East Kent Coroner's Court next week.

Archie, born on November 20, 2022, died just three days after his first birthday at Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate, Kent. His family claims he was reviewed more than 10 times during his short life in the A&E and Urgent Care Centre at the hospital, after presenting with symptoms including constipation, breathlessness and "failure to thrive" - relating to him not gaining weight or growing as expected.

"Happy little boy" Archie Squire died just days after first birthday | Leigh Day / SWNS

The day after his first birthday in November 2023, Archie was admitted to the hospital from the A&E department due to constipation and vomiting. He sadly died two days later after suffering two cardiac arrests.

A post-mortem revealed the heart failure was caused by isolated cardiac ventricular inversion, where the left atrium enters the right ventricle and vice-versa.

Little Archie's family said in a statement: "Archie was a much-loved, happy little boy, and his death has left an irreparable hole in our lives. It has been an incredibly painful journey for our family, which has only been made worse by having to wait years to get answers about what happened to him.

“We are committed to doing all we can to ensure no other family is left having to go through what we have been through, and hope this inquest will finally help us understand whether more could and should have been done to prevent Archie’s death."

The week-long inquest, beginning on Monday (May 19), will hear from doctors and nurses who reviewed Archie, as well as evidence from an expert in general practice and a paediatric cardiac surgeon.

Lily Hedgman added: "Archie died just days after his first birthday. His family have shown incredible strength, dignity and resilience throughout this process, motivated by an unwavering determination to ensure that no other family has to endure a similar loss.

"They hope that this inquest will provide a full and transparent account of Archie’s care and reveal whether any opportunities to diagnose his heart condition, and therefore avoid his death, were missed.”

A spokesperson for East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust said: "We offer our heartfelt condolences to Archie's family and we will work with the coroner to give the family answers."