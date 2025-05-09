Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police make arrest after a three-year-old boy was hit by a car towing a caravan on a leisure centre field and airlifted to hospital.

A three-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car towing a caravan on a leisure centre field. Police have arrested a teenager after the incident, which happened on Thursday afternoon (May 8).

Dorset Police said officers were sent to a field at Blandford Leisure Centre at just after 4.30pm, after the child was hit by a white Seat Leon - which was towing a caravan. The boy is said to be in a “serious but stable condition” at Southampton General Hospital and his family has been informed.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. A number of caravans remain at the site, with a police cordon in place as the investigation continues.

The three-year-old is said to be in a “serious but stable condition” after being airlifted to hospital | Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance

Nearby private school, The Blandford School, warned parents an entrance to the establishment was closed, though lessons continued as normal. And Blandford Leisure Centre apologised for any disruption.

Sergeant Mike Burt, of the Dorset Police Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the young boy who was seriously injured and their family at this time.

We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of this incident, and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam or other footage, to please get in touch if you have not already contacted police.

“We appreciate an incident such as this involving a young child can have a significant impact on the local community and there will be an increased policing presence in the vicinity as we continue to carry out enquiries and to provide reassurance. Officers can be approached by anyone with any information and concerns.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while we responded to this incident and as we continue to carry out enquiries.”