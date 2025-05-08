Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Pope Leo XIV - the first American to become pontiff - has made an appearance to jubilant crowds in Rome.

has made his first appearance to jubilant crowds on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica . The first ever American pontiff has become the the leader of the Catholic Church following the death of Pope Francis.

Emerging to cheers and applause from the people amassed in St Peter’s Square, the crowd were waving flags and chanting “Habemus Papam” – the Latin for “we have a Pope”.

White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel shortly after 5pm on Thursday (May 8) sending a signal that a new pope had been selected. The secret conclave meeting – steeped in tradition and mystery – had only just begun some 24 hours earlier.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, is from Chicago and is fairly young for a Pope, at the age of 69. The new pontiff is the 267th Pope, becoming the religious leader of some 1.4 billion Catholics across the globe and someone believed to be called as the successor to St Peter, who was the first.

The 133 cardinals had voted on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, with black smoke emitted from the chapel chimney twice, showing no-one had been elected. But in the bright sunshine of Thursday afternoon, white smoke began to billow out, with onlookers bearing witness to history as the Church confirmed it had its new leader.

Getty Images

Bells tolled to confirm the news – perhaps in a marker of the confusion at previous conclaves where the colour of the smoke was not completely clear. Each of the electors, mostly dressed in distinctive bright red vestments, had taken an oath pledging secrecy ahead of the process of casting anonymous ballots for their choice.

At a special mass ahead of the conclave, cardinals were reminded of the “choice of exceptional importance” they must make. Three UK cardinals took part in conclave – Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe and Rome-based Cardinal Arthur Roche.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who also took part in the conclave, is Irish-born but has mainly ministered in the US and been based in Rome for some years. The voting cardinals – those aged under 80 who were the only ones eligible to cast a ballot – were urged to “invoke the help of the Holy Spirit” to help them elect a pope “whom the Church and humanity need at this difficult and complex turning point in history”.

This conclave was thought to be one of the most diverse of any meeting of cardinals before, representing some 70 countries and hailing from places like Mongolia, Sweden and Tonga, which had not had a cardinal before. Pope Francis had appointed some 108 of the 133 cardinals who took part in the conclave to choose his successor.

The new Pope will have the challenge of following in the footsteps of the late Francis, whose popularity saw him dubbed “the people’s pope”. He had been vocal on politics, speaking out against war and climate change, and urged more focus on the poor and downtrodden of the world.

His death on Easter Monday prompted warm tributes from leaders across the globe and his funeral last month drew hundreds of thousands of mourners, including US president Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.