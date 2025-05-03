Donald Trump accused of mocking Christians after posting AI image as Pope, is he even Catholic?
The answer is no, as the US president has long identified as a Protestant Christian, specifically as a Presbyterian.
According to a letter cited by The Antlantic, Trump was raised in the First Presbyterian Church in Brooklyn, New York. In the letter, he recalled those early church experiences fondly, saying, “Going to church was an important part of our family life and the memories for me are still vivid — of a vibrant congregation and a lot of activities.” He later donated $10,000 to a fundraiser for the church.
In the 1970s, Trump and his family began attending Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan, which is affiliated with the Reformed Church in America. The church was famously led by Norman Vincent Peale, author of The Power of Positive Thinking, whose teachings left a lasting impression on Trump.
Despite his lifelong Protestant background, Trump’s public comments about religion have sometimes drawn scrutiny. During his 2015 presidential campaign, he struggled to discuss his religious practices and beliefs, admitting he did not often seek forgiveness from God.
“I think if I do something wrong, I think, I just try and make it right. I don’t bring God into that picture,” he told CNN. At the same event, he said, “People are so shocked when they find … out I am Protestant. I am Presbyterian. And I go to church and I love God and I love my church.”
The AI-generated image of Trump depicted as the Pope was first posted on Trump’s official account on the Truth Social and later reshared by an official White House account, both without captions. The image appeared online as the Catholic Church in the Vatican prepares for a conclave scheduled for May 7 to elect a new pope following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Sunday.
The picture has since garnered anger from the people, who have accused him of ‘mocking’ the Christians. One said: “and there goes your catholic base. great move president.” Another wrote: “Imagine if a democratic president posted a photo mocking the pope right after he died.”
One person commented: “Please MAGA, explain to me how this “man of faith” isn’t making a complete mockery of the pious. And the shame associated with the F*****G WHITE HOUSE account re-tweeting this is just beyond the pale.” Another person added: “Trump is the Antichrist.”
