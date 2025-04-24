Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world is mourning the death of Pope Francis, the 266th leader of the Catholic Church, after he died on Easter Monday.

The cardinal, who succeeded Benedict XVI and served 12 years from 2013 to 2025, died from a stroke and cardiac arrest at the age of 88.

The pope’s funeral ceremony comprises four phases: a vigil, a funeral mass, a procession, and a burial on Saturday, April 26. The prayer vigil began on Tuesday with a lying in state on Wednesday inside St Peter’s Basilica until Saturday, when he will be laid to final rest as announced by the Vatican following a meeting of the College of Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Vatican leader restored hope and calmed the uncertainty and fears surrounding his ill-health when he was seen greeting the crowd on the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican City on Sunday. Pope Francis had not been seen in public for several months before Sunday morning due to his illness.

Pope Francis had suffered some health issues, including hypertension, type 2 diabetes, pneumonia, respiratory tract infection, and more. He was admitted in February this year to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital for a few days after contracting bronchitis. Pope Francis was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

The burial ceremony of Pope Francis

Over 20,000 mourners and worshippers from far and wide are currently at the Basilica to mourn, pray, reflect, and pay their last respects to the late pope. Many queued overnight from Wednesday to Thursday to see the pontiff’s remains.

The coffin carrying the remains of Pope Francis was transferred in procession on Wednesday morning from his residence at Casa Santa Marta, where he passed on, to St Peter’s Basilica. The Rite of Translation was led by the Camerlengo of the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, and members of the College of Cardinals.

The most senior leaders in the Catholic Church filed slowly as they prayed over Pope Francis’ body and performed what is known as the formal Confirmation of the Pope’s Death.

The late Pope Francis was placed in a wooden coffin, dressed in a red robe with a papal mitre on his head, his hands intertwined with a black rosary within. Before his death, the late Pope had insisted on being buried in a wooden coffin rather than the traditional triple coffins and an elevated platform like the previous popes.

The previous popes were buried in three coffins; each made from cypress, metal, and elm or oak, respectively.

What will happen at Pope Francis’ funeral mass

Pope Francis will be laid to rest at St Peter’s Basilica square at 9am local time on Saturday. The funeral final rites of the late Pope, who is the first Argentine to lead the Roman Catholic Church, will be drawn from a 20-page book, called the “Universi Dominici Gregis”. The book contains liturgy, prayers, music, and other rituals performed from the moment of the Pope’s death to his final burial.

The funeral mass of Pope Francis is in three phases: the preparation of the body, the viewing of the body, and the burial. The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista, will officiate the Mass of Requiem, with Cardinals, Bishops, priests, and patriarchs in attendance.

At the beginning of the mass, the doors of St Peter’s Basilica will be locked, with dignitaries required to stand outside the church. Only the presiding leaders of the Catholic Churches and the College of Cardinals will be allowed entrance for a private ceremony for Pope Francis.

A sermon centred on the life of Pope Francis will be given during the Mass. The service, which will last for two-and-a-half hours, will be mostly held in Latin. It will follow a regular Catholic funeral but have some additional papal rituals.

Hymns such as Amazing Grace, Abide with Me, and Ave Maria are some of the traditional hymns expected to be sung during the funeral. World leaders and royal monarchs will be led to walk by the coffin of the late Vatican leader, and each dignitary will be allowed a few minutes to pray privately or pay their last respects.

Expected guests at the funeral

More than 200,000 attendees are expected at the burial service on Saturday. Numerous high-profile world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and monarchs like Prince William, Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and many others around the globe are expected at the funeral mass on Saturday morning. Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney will also attend, it has been announced.

Millions of people are expected on the streets of the Vatican and hundreds of thousands around St. Peter’s Basilica, where there will be a heavy presence of uniformed and plain- clothed officers.

Major adjustments to Pope Francis’ burial

Pope Francis made some significant changes to his burial rites before his death, which have been viewed differently from the funerals of his predecessors.

Casket choice

Pope Francis had opted for an open wooden coffin, made of zinc for his final rest, breaking a century-long practice of using three coffins made of lead, cypress, and oak. His choice has been lauded to reflect the Pope’s simplicity and humility.

Burial spot

Pope Francis also requested not to be buried in the St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, where his predecessors have been buried in the past, but in the crypt of St Peter’s Basilica. This would make him the first Pope to be buried outside the Vatican, where he often prayed on return from international trips.

Funeral rituals and masses

The 266th Pope also removed the tradition of placing his body on an elevated plain, but requested his body be placed in an open coffin facing the pews for direct display. Pope Francis approved simple burial rites for his funeral, with focus placed on his role as a disciple of Christ, rather than a renowned world leader.

When will the next pope be chosen?

The new Catholic Church leader and successor of Pope Francis will be elected by the Conclave 15 to 20 days after his death. The new Pope’s election is a tough and often highly tense process, with both conservatives and progressives seeking control of the Vatican.