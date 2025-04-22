Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world’s political and religious leaders and dignitaries will come together to attend the funeral of Pope Francis following the pontiff’s death on Easter Monday, aged 88.

Millions are in mourning as the Vatican prepares for the funeral of Pope Francis this weekend. Here are 12 pictures showing his faith, dedication to helping others and the global love he received in return.

Pope Francis celebrates mass for 500,000 people at Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Pope Francis meets with recently-married couples, and couples preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage in St Mary’s Pro Cathedra l.

Pope Francis is greeted by Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin and members of the clergy, representatives of Government and the local County Council on the first day of his visit to Ireland as he arrives at Dublin International Airport on August 25, 2018.

Pope Francis pictured at the Vatican on December 4, 2024. Picture: Filippo Monteforte / AFP via Getty Images.

MYTILENE, GREECE - APRIL 16: In this handout image provided by Greek Prime Minister's Office, Pope Francis meets migrants at the Moria detention centre on April 16, 2016 in Mytilene, Lesbos, Greece. Pope Francis will visit migrants at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos along with Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronimos II. (Photo by Andrea Bonetti/Greek Prime Minister's Office via Getty Images) | Getty

The Pope mobile out about about - greeting thousands of people who lined the streets to meet Pope Francis.

Pope Francis shares a friendly exchange during a visit from Queen Elizabeth. | AFP via Getty Images

US President Barack Obama and Pope Francis exchange warm words. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Francis waves to the faithfull as he arrives to lead the Holy Mass at Phoenix Park in Dublin on August 26, 2018, during his visit to Ireland to attend the 2018 World Meeting of Families. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) | Getty

Two sisters take a moment out from the crowd which gathered at Gemelli Hospital in Rome to pray for Pope Francis while he was treated there.

Pope Francis touches the coffin of Benedict XVI at the end of his funeral outside St Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City. The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI too place in St. Peter's square on January 5, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. Former Pope Benedict XVI, who served as head of the Catholic Church from 19 April 2005 until his resignation on 28 February 2013, died on 31 December 2022 aged 95 at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican City.

Pope related souvenirs, mementoes and gifts for sale at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin ahead of Pope Francis visit to Ireland on August 24, 2018.