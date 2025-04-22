Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

British tourists planning a trip to Italy are being alerted to important Foreign Office guidance following the death of Pope Francis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pontiff died aged 88 in the early hours of Easter Monday (April 21). A statement from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises of anticipated "large crowds" flocking to Rome and the Vatican City in the coming days.

Consequently, travellers have been strongly advised to "follow the advice of local authorities". As reported by Vatican News, the Pope’s cause of death was recorded as a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse. He had a prior history of acute respiratory failure caused by multimicrobial bilateral pneumonia, multiple bronchiectases, high blood pressure, and type II diabetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British tourists planning a trip to Italy are being alerted to important Foreign Office guidance following the death of Pope Francis. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

However, he recovered enough to leave hospital and on Easter Sunday was greeting crowds in St Peter's Square, in what was his final public appearance. The FCDO had previously cautioned that Rome might experience higher than usual footfall this year due to Holy Year celebrations. It stated: "The Jubilee, known as the Holy Year, will take place in Rome from 24 December 2024 to 6 January 2026.

"The city is anticipated to be extremely busy, particularly during the major events such as the Opening of the Holy Door of Saint Peter's Basilica on 24 December 2024." If you're considering travelling to Rome during this period, it's recommended to review the FCDO advice online. It further advises: "Transport routes around the city will be heavily congested.

“Local authorities may direct you to enter or exit via specific routes." The FCDO encourages travellers to plan their journey well in advance and allow ample time, especially during large-scale events.