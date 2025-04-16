Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Belgium.

UK tourists are being warned a strike could disrupt their travel plans in the European Union. In Belgium, a general strike is planned for April 29, 2025, which "may cause severe travel disruption across the entire country," the Foreign Office has warned.

Belgium faces ongoing industrial action with unions planning nationwide strikes on the 13th of every month until further notice. The FCDO has advised travellers to "monitor local news and check with your travel provider regarding potential delays".

The FCDO stated: "Insurance should cover your itinerary, planned activities and expenses in an emergency." In February, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels to express their discontent with the "Arizona" government and its proposed policies.

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Belgium. (Photo: BELGA/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

The demonstration coincided with another nationwide strike, which had similarly disrupted public transport and Belgian airspace. "Today, it's true that the movement is very popular because people are fed up," Stefano Scibetta, Senior Delegate for the General Labour Federation of Belgium (FGTB) said.

"Nobody wants to work until 67 to earn less money," Stefano went on to add. "We're in a sector that makes a lot of money. We made one billion in sales this year, and that's it."

"One billion and our salaries are going to be frozen," he added. The FCDO reminded travellers that "no travel can be guaranteed safe". Instead, the FCDO recommend reading all available advice.