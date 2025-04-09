Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Indonesia as Brits have been “given significant prison sentences”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foreign Office updated its advice on the risks related to drugs, and of criminal gangs coercing people to carry drugs across borders. It warns: “Do not get involved with illegal drugs. Possession, trafficking and manufacture of any illegal drugs are serious offences in Indonesia.

“The Indonesian authorities have a zero-tolerance policy and those caught face lengthy prison sentences or a death penalty, usually after a protracted and expensive legal process. British nationals have been caught and given significant prison sentences for drug offences in Indonesia. Criminal gangs in the UK and elsewhere are known to coerce people into carrying drugs across borders. Do not allow yourself to be persuaded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Indonesia as Brits have been “given significant prison sentences”. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It adds: “If you are detained by the police, it is important to be aware of your rights. To assist you, we have a guide to the legal and detention systems in Indonesia. The British Embassy strongly encourages adherence to local laws and regulations. Any payments requested after arrest, that you agree to, are at your own discretion.”

The Foreign Office warns that drugs may be handed out “as free samples” in some areas including Jakarta and Bali. It warns: “Police often raid venues (particularly in Bali) known to be frequented by foreigners. You may have to take a urine or blood test if there is a reasonable suspicion that drugs have been used, and you will be arrested if the test is positive.”