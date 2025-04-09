Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel alert for the Philippines after a volcano has erupted.

A volcano in the central Philippines erupted early on Tuesday (8 April), spewing a towering plume of ash into the sky. Mount Kanlaon on Negros Island erupted at 5.51am local time (22.51 GMT on Monday), releasing an ash cloud that reached up to 4,000m above the summit and drifted southwest.

The eruption lasted nearly an hour, ending around 6.47am, , according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). Authorities said the surrounding areas were already under evacuation orders from a previous eruption in December, helping to minimise immediate risks.

The alert level for Kanlaon remains at Level 3 on a five-step scale, indicating a "relatively high level of unrest" and the potential for further eruptions. Philippine chief volcanologist Teresito Bacolcol told The Associated Press there were no other key signs of restiveness, such as a spike in volcanic earthquakes, that would prompt the alert on Kanlaon to be raised from the current level 3.

The Foreign Office has since updated its travel advice for the destination. It warns: “There are numerous volcanoes in the Philippines, any of which can erupt without warning. Sudden steam and ash explosions may happen at any time. The Kanlaon Volcano is currently at alert level 3 (increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption).

“Check news reports and follow local advice before travelling to any areas around volcanoes. Avoid volcanic areas during and immediately after heavy rainfall when there’s increased risk of lava flows.”

It adds: “Ash plumes can affect air quality and have an impact on health. If you have any pre-existing respiratory conditions, you might be at increased risk of triggering or worsening your symptoms. A properly fitted face mask may provide some protection. The Philippine emergency and rescue services have a limited capacity to deal with large natural disasters.”