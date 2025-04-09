Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for the paradise destination Mauritius.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travellers from Reunion Island to Mauritius will face new entry requirements from today (Wednesday 9 April), the Foreign Office has warned travellers. Starting 9 April passengers must produce a negative PCR test before departure, adding to existing entry protocols for the Indian Ocean island nation.

The requirement was announced as part of updated travel advice for those planning to visit Mauritius. The Foreign Office warned: "From 9 April, if you are travelling from Reunion Island to Mauritius you must produce a negative PCR test before you travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On arrival in Mauritius, you may be asked further questions about your health and recent travel history." This comes as part of the island's broader health screening protocols. The PCR test requirement specifically targets the Reunion Island route, whilst other entry pathways maintain their existing protocols.

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for the paradise destination Mauritius. (Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images) | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Officials will check compliance with this new measure at departure points. All visitors to Mauritius must complete the "Mauritius All in One" travel form online before arrival. Travellers need to print a copy of the completed form with its QR code to present to officials at the airport.

Those who fail to complete the form in advance will be required to fill in an immigration disembarkation card upon arrival. This digital process aims to streamline entry procedures for all visitors. Mauritius offers visa-free entry for visits up to 60 days, with passports stamped upon arrival to indicate the permitted stay period.

Visitors must ensure their passport remains valid for the duration of their stay and contains at least one blank page. Proof of onward or return travel is mandatory for all travellers. Those planning longer stays for work, study or business must meet additional government entry requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travellers from countries where malaria is common may face additional health screening upon arrival in Mauritius. Border officials might request a blood sample to meet Ministry of Health requirements.