A seven-month-old baby boy has tragically died after he fell off a bed on the first day of a family holiday to St Lucia.

Tommy Taylor-Mclean was away on the Caribbean island with his parents when the horror unfolded. An inquest heard the seven-month-old, from Upminster in East London, had fallen from a bed and "injured himself".

Tommy initially seemed OK but was rushed to hospital when his condition deteriorated. He was tragically declared dead on April 2 after suffering a bleed on the brain.

Senior coroner Graeme Irvine said: "It seems that a post-mortem examination was undertaken in St Lucia. The full extent of that investigation has not been disclosed to the court."

A seven-month-old baby boy has tragically died after he fell off a bed on the first day of a family holiday to St Lucia. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

The coroner said he would ask the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to help obtain key evidence gathered by the authorities in St Lucia. A post-mortem ordered by Mr Irvine has so far not resulted in a provisional cause of death with further tests ordered.

The coroner said: "It seems to me that this is a tragic set of circumstances and I want to offer my condolences to Tommy's parents for their tragic loss." A full inquest has been scheduled for November 24.

An online fundraising page has been set up on GoFundMe in memory of baby Tommy. It described Tommy as "the best little boy" who "brought so much joy and happiness to everyone that met him". His parents Hannah and Matt added: "We are totally lost without him, but take comfort in knowing the number of lives he touched in the short time he was with us." The online fundraising page also praised the "wonderful doctors" who treated him.