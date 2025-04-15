Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A three-year-old Brit toddler has died after drowning in a pool at a holiday villa in Greece.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The toddler was found dead in a swimming pool in Tsilivi on Sunday afternoon (13 April), with ambulances called to the Greek island of Zakynthos where a Brit family was staying. Emergency services called to the scene immediately after the shock discovery.

Emergency services transported the boy to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead. Local media reported that "preliminary information" suggested the boy was holidaying on Zakynthos with a family of UK passport holders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A three-year-old Brit toddler has died after drowning in a pool at a holiday villa in Greece. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson confirmed a British child died in Greece. A spokesperson for the government department said they are liaising with local authorities. They said: "We are providing consular support to the family of a British child who has died in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities."