Tsilivi Zakynthos Island: Brit toddler, 3, dies after drowning in holiday villa swimming pool in Greece
The toddler was found dead in a swimming pool in Tsilivi on Sunday afternoon (13 April), with ambulances called to the Greek island of Zakynthos where a Brit family was staying. Emergency services called to the scene immediately after the shock discovery.
Emergency services transported the boy to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead. Local media reported that "preliminary information" suggested the boy was holidaying on Zakynthos with a family of UK passport holders.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson confirmed a British child died in Greece. A spokesperson for the government department said they are liaising with local authorities. They said: "We are providing consular support to the family of a British child who has died in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities."
