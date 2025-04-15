Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An “inspirational” Lego boss has tragically died after taking a heavy fall while skiing on holiday.

Michael Halbye, 64, was airlifted to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after from internal bleeding at a popular Swiss mountain range. The accident took place in the canton of Valais in Verbier where Mr Halbye, from Denmark, was reportedly going down a slope at speed. He is believed to have lost his balance and started to fall down the steep descent in the Col de Chassoure part of the Verbier ski resort.

Mr Halbye was the vice chairman of Danish brand Kirkbi, an investment company that owns a majority stake in the Lego family. His death was announced by chairman of Kirkbi, Thomas Kirk Kristiansen who in tribute said Mr Halbye "left a great and positive impression on those around him".

Mr Halbye is a Senior Partner Emeritus at McKinsey & Company, a company he joined in 1983. At McKinsey, Michael Halbye was head of Europe, Middle East and Africa. He was also on WWF Denmark’s executive committee and founder and a board member of Kirkbi A/S and One Life Foundation.

Mr Halbye had close connections to the Danish royal family which saw him work with Queen Mary on her "Mary Foundation". This organisation aims to stamp out serious social issues such as loneliness and domestic violence as well as promoting positive mental health.

The Queen, 53, described him as a valued colleague and a loyal friend. Mr Halbye was also said to have shared a close connection to King Frederik, according to Danish newspaper Berlingske.

When Frederik was still a prince, Halbye was reportedly appointed to help teach him about Danish business life. This later blossomed into a friendship, the newspaper said.

Mr Halbye had also been a key figure at consulting company McKinsey in Denmark and employees have shared their shock and offered condolences online. As Roy Berggren - a senior Partner Emeritus at McKinsey - wrote: "What a tragedy. His true colours stood out already in 1988 when I joined the Scandinavia office. His leadership of the Firm’s personnel committees was inspirational. What a loss. RIP." According to a Denmark paper, Halbye has built up a fortune of over DKK 90 million.