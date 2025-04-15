Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A top Lego boss and friend of the Danish Royal family has died in a horrific skiing accident while on holiday in Verbier's exclusive Swiss Alps resort.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday 12 April with the 64-year-old Danish financier airlifted to hospital by helicopter following the freak accident. Michael Halbye sadly died from internal bleeding shortly after arriving.

Tributes have poured in for 'loyal friend' Mr Halbye who was the Deputy Chairman of Kirkbi, the investment firm that manages the Lego family's multi-billion-euro fortune and controls the global toy empire. Lego boss Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, who chairs both the toy giant and the family's investment firm, said he was 'deeply saddened' by the loss of his trusted deputy.

(Photo: Generation.org) | https://www.generation.org/

He said: “Our thoughts and care go out to Michael's family and loved ones. We will miss Michael as Deputy Chairman, but first and foremost as a person. Honour to his memory.”

Mr Halbye was also a long-time friend and confidant of Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark, attending numerous royal events and family celebrations over the years. Queen Mary described him as a 'valued colleague and loyal friend,' calling his sudden death on holiday 'a great personal loss.' The accident happened in the 4 Vallées ski area and the slope on which Mr Halbye was injured is known for being both steep and difficult, according to Le Nouvelliste.