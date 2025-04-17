Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK government has issued a serious alert to Brits as the Foreign Office strongly advises against "all but essential travel" to a list of 21 countries.

These destinations are considered dangerous according to the latest advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Out of the 226 countries or territories that have FCDO travel guidance available, 73 currently have alerts.

Among these, 21 nations are flagged with "all but essential travel" warnings. In addition, there are 52 places with more strict "do not travel" notices due to a combination of security concerns, health hazards, and legal variances with UK law.

FCDO explains: "Whether travel is essential or not is your own decision. You may have urgent family or business commitments which you need to attend to. Only you can make an informed decision based on your own individual circumstances and the risks."

Countries with "all but essential travel" warnings:

New Caledonia – “Given ongoing tensions”

North Korea – “The security situation can change quickly with no advance warning”

Mayotte – Cyclone Chido

FCDO advises against all but essential travel to parts of:

Angola – Cabinda Province, border areas in Lunda Norte Province

Bangladesh – Chittagong Hill Tracts

Bolivia – Chapare region

Brazil – Amazonas State

Colombia – borders, Pacific coast, northern and central Colombia

Ecuador – seven coastal region provinces and within 20km of the Ecuador-Colombia border

Ghana – Bawku Municipality

Guatemala – within 5km of the Mexican border and the towns of Santa Ana Huista, San Antonio Huista and La Democracia

Kenya – Kenya-Somalia border and northern parts of the east coast

Kosovo – Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic, and the northern part of the city of Mitrovica

Laos – Xaisomboun Province

Malaysia – Eastern Sabah coastal islands

Mexico – Baja California, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Jalisco, Colima, Guerrero, Chiapas

Papua New Guinea – Hela and Southern Highlands provinces

Peru – within 20km south of the Peru-Colombia border and the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene, and Mantaro River

Tanzania – Mtwara Region along the Tanzania-Mozambique border

Thailand –parts of the south, near the Thailand-Malaysia border

Uganda – Queen Elizabeth National Park and Semuliki National Park