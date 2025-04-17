Foreign Office 'all but essential travel list': All of the destinations UK advises Brits do not travel to unless necessary - full list
These destinations are considered dangerous according to the latest advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Out of the 226 countries or territories that have FCDO travel guidance available, 73 currently have alerts.
Among these, 21 nations are flagged with "all but essential travel" warnings. In addition, there are 52 places with more strict "do not travel" notices due to a combination of security concerns, health hazards, and legal variances with UK law.
FCDO explains: "Whether travel is essential or not is your own decision. You may have urgent family or business commitments which you need to attend to. Only you can make an informed decision based on your own individual circumstances and the risks."
Countries with "all but essential travel" warnings:
- New Caledonia – “Given ongoing tensions”
- North Korea – “The security situation can change quickly with no advance warning”
- Mayotte – Cyclone Chido
FCDO advises against all but essential travel to parts of:
- Angola – Cabinda Province, border areas in Lunda Norte Province
- Bangladesh – Chittagong Hill Tracts
- Bolivia – Chapare region
- Brazil – Amazonas State
- Colombia – borders, Pacific coast, northern and central Colombia
- Ecuador – seven coastal region provinces and within 20km of the Ecuador-Colombia border
- Ghana – Bawku Municipality
- Guatemala – within 5km of the Mexican border and the towns of Santa Ana Huista, San Antonio Huista and La Democracia
- Kenya – Kenya-Somalia border and northern parts of the east coast
- Kosovo – Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic, and the northern part of the city of Mitrovica
- Laos – Xaisomboun Province
- Malaysia – Eastern Sabah coastal islands
- Mexico – Baja California, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Jalisco, Colima, Guerrero, Chiapas
- Papua New Guinea – Hela and Southern Highlands provinces
- Peru – within 20km south of the Peru-Colombia border and the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene, and Mantaro River
- Tanzania – Mtwara Region along the Tanzania-Mozambique border
- Thailand –parts of the south, near the Thailand-Malaysia border
- Uganda – Queen Elizabeth National Park and Semuliki National Park
