Aberdeen Airport is understood to have been told to expect Donald Trump's arrival at short notice.

It is believed he will be flying to the north-east on board Marine One - the presidential helicopter - and will likely make the Atlantic crossing on Air Force One before potentially transferring at Prestwick Airport. The airport has been told to prepare as the US President is due to open his third Scottish golf course at Balmedie.

The Scotsman reports that Trump has already received an invitation from King Charles for a state visit to Balmoral. It is expected to take place in September, and would be a rare second-term official visit for a US president.

US President Donald Trump has said he "may" visit the UK in September after being invited by the King. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters that it was an "honour" to be a friend of the King and his family.

Aberdeen Airport is understood to have been told to expect Donald Trump's arrival at short notice. (Photo: Getty Images)

He said: "I was invited by the King and the country – great country. It’s an honour… I’m a friend of Charles, I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William, we have really just a great respect for the family. And I think they’re setting a date for September.”

He previously arrived into the airport almost two years ago, ahead of a ceremony at a new 18-hole golf course on the Menie estate near Balmedie. The newest green will be his third course in Scotland and his second on the Trump International, Scotland estate. Trump International Golf Links opened in 2012.

The course has been speculated to be named the MacLeod course after his mother Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis. However, Trump did not mention Scotland during discussions about the state visit last week.

A source said Sarah Malone, executive vice-president at Trump International, Scotland, was hoping the president would attend the official opening of the course later this year. Another source said: "He’s still got it in his calendar that he’s coming." A third source said they expected Trump to visit at some stage, but were not sure of exact timings. It is believed that Aberdeen Airport may only be informed of his arrival three or four days in advance, but US officials are said to have already made contact with airport staff.