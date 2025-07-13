Tributes have been paid to a teenager who tragically died after going missing in a lake, just days after attending his school prom.

The family of a “talented” teenager with a “beautiful spirit” who died after going missing in a lake in the West Midlands have released an emotional tribute. Daniel Drewitt was reported missing in the water at Powell’s Pool in Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield, shortly after 6pm on Thursday (July 10), according to police.

The 16-year-old’s body was found on Friday (July 11) following a major search operation. Following the tragic incident, his devastated family released a series of pictures of the popular youngster, taken just days before the tragedy, showing him wearing a smart grey suit for his prom night.

The Birmingham City FC fan, who attended Colmers School & Sixth Form College in Rednal, Birmingham, was also pictured playing for his local football team.

West Midlands Police / SWNS

In a statement issued via the force, the teenager's family said: "Daniel was a handsome, funny and talented boy who really cared about his friends and family. Everyone wanted to be his friend and he was popular because of the beautiful spirit he had.

"Daniel was a big Birmingham City Football Club fan and would love going to the games with his grandad and friends. He had so many dreams and aspirations, and he had his whole life ahead of him. He has been taken from us way too soon and we still can't process what is happening right now.

"His family and friends are all devastated from this awful tragedy, and this will forever leave an everlasting pain in all of our hearts. We cannot put into words how much we will miss him and his cheeky smile.

"We want to thank the community for all of the kind messages, love and support. It has given us all comfort knowing just how loved he was by so many people and shows they all saw what we saw in him.

"Sweet dreams our beautiful boy. We know we will still see you every night. You will be the brightest star in the sky."

West Midlands Police said they are “continuing to support Daniel’s family at this tragic time” and are not treating his death as suspicious.