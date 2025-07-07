A horror crash caused by a 'naïve, young and inexperienced' driver killed three friends and left one with life-changing injuries.

Three friends died in a horror crash when a 'naïve, young and inexperienced' driver lost control of his Audi the day after passing his test, an inquest heard. The teenagers were travelling in an Audi A1 hatchback driven by 17-year-old Jenson Bridges in Offoxey Road, in Tong, near Shifnal in Shropshire.

Jenson, head boy at his school, smashed into a tree while driving at "excessive speed". He died alongside Taekwondo world champion Simon Evans, 18, and restaurant worker Jacob Holeman, 17.

The fourth occupant of the car, George Taylor, 17, suffered life-changing injuries but survived the smash, which occurred at around 11.15pm on March 14.

An inquest was told the group met up with eight other friends to "go for a drive" the day after Jenson had passed his driving test. Friends said Jenson had turned off the traction control in his car, so he could “wheelspin” away from the other two cars, a Vauxhall Corsa and VW Golf.

They told investigating officers they thought Jenson was exceeding the national speed limit of 60mph and travelling at around “90-95mph” as he sped off. Assistant Coroner for Shropshire Heath Westerman said Offoxey Road was described by forensic officers as in a “state of disrepair” with numerous potholes and bumps.

Investigating officers said the speedometer was stuck at 37mph, but disregarded that and suggested the incident was “not a low speed” crash. The court was told that the car suffered “catastrophic” damage, with the near side front wheel detaching from the vehicle and the front of the car deformed.

Investigators believe the car had hit a bump in the road, causing the vehicle to hit the nearside verge, which threw the car into a hedgerow and finally into a tree. Following the crash the two cars following the Audi stopped, and the eight occupants did what they could to offer life-saving help to their four friends.

However, over the following days, Jenson and Jacob both died in hospital from “non-survivable head injuries”. Simon died instantly from “multiple traumatic injuries" having been ejected from the car. The three dead boys were all wearing their seatbelts, Shrewbury's Guildhall was told.

Mr Westerman said Jenson's Audi, a 1.4l hatchback with 123bhp, was MOT'd, taxed, had valid insurance and was found to have had “no mechanical defects” at the time of the crash. The driver was also clear of drugs and alcohol at the time of the incident.

In his findings, Mr Westerman concluded that all three boys died as a result of a road traffic collision. He said: “On the evidence I have heard, I am satisfied Jenson was not racing another vehicle and had not met up with friends and acquaintances with an intention to race.

“He was a newly qualified driver who was excited to be on the road but lacked the experience to know how a car handles with three passengers in it at speed over a bumpy road. I find that at a junction before the accident, he turned off the traction control.

"While it is not possible to calculate how fast the car was travelling, I find he was driving at excessive speeds. Having driven at excessive speeds down Offoxey Road with three passengers, he was unable to control the car as it negotiated a ditch.

"It then clipped the off-side grass verge, collided with hedgerow and then a tree. The damage was devastating. I find the condition of the car did not contribute. I find the condition of the road did not contribute.”

He added: “The collision was caused by the naïve actions of a young, inexperienced and newly qualified driver.”

Following the tragedy, devastated family members paid tribute to all three boys. Jacob, of Codsall in Staffordshire, was described as “funny, loving and caring” while Simon, of Perton in Staffordshire, was hailed a "loving and kind gentleman" who "always had a smile on his face".

Sports-mad Jenson, of Brewood in Staffordshire, had the "purest heart, who loved life and lived it to the full", said his family.