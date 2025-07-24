A devastated daughter has shared an emotional tribute after losing her mum and her nan in the same night.

A heartbroken daughter has paid tribute to her mother and grandmother who both died tragically earlier this month saying her “entire world has been taken”. Andrea Rawley, 56, and her mum Brenda Drew, 90, lost their lives in a three-vehicle crash earlier this month.

Police were called at around 11.30pm on July 14 following reports of a collision at Burnham Road, Rettendon in Chelmsford in Essex. All emergency services responded and the road was closed whilst specialist officers investigated.

A spokesperson for Essex police said: “Sadly, two women – who were occupants of a white Ford Fiesta – both died. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the passenger, aged in her 90s, died at the scene, while the driver, aged in her 50s, died later in hospital.”

Posting on her Instagram account, Andrea’s daughter, Leah Rawley, said “nothing with ever be the same” following her devastating loss. She wrote: “My entire world has been taken from me and I will never ever understand why you both had to leave me.

“The most beautiful mummy and the most beautiful nanny in one go. Nothing with ever be the same without you both, you will be loved forever my guardian angels I love you both more than anything.”

Leah Rawley (centre) pictured with mum Andrea Rawley, nan Brenda Drew who both tragically died in a crash | Leah Rawley

Prior to the crash, the women had spent the evening together at a family friend’s birthday party. Leah and her partner were dropped off home by Andrea before she also headed home with mum Brenda when the collision happened.

Leah has now set up a fundraising page to give her loved ones “”the best send off” which has already exceeded the £10,000 target with the amount raised so far sitting at more than £14,000. Leah wrote on the GoFundMe page: “I’ve been overwhelmed with flowers which I am so grateful for but please may I ask if people could donate towards the best send off for me to be able to send them on their last journey together.

A stable owner, Andrea is reported to have been well-known in the area, as a major equestrian figure in the area and featured in London's New Year's Day Parade. Brenda, who founded Lilliput Cattery, was also said to be a much-loved former scout group leader.

Leah added: “My mum has always been involved with horses and had always said she would love to have a horse and carriage funeral, unfortunately these do come with a heavy price tag, especially now, we would love to have a twin carriage, they died together so it’s only right that they go together.

“My nan has paid for her funeral in advance but mum didn’t, being so young. We will have immediate family’s flowers on the day for them both but if you would like to bring a single rose to leave with them then you may.

“If you could spare some money no matter how small to help my family give them the best send off it would make the world of difference to me and dad. Thank you to everyone who has given myself and my dad support over this horrendous time.”

Officers investigating the fatal collision have arrested a 36-year-old man from Witham on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They continue to appeal for witnesses.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us. Please quote incident 1543 of 14 July when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”