A Love Island USA star has been rushed to hospital after a terrifying incident at a rodeo in Arizona.

Taylor Williams, who appeared on the most recent series of the Peacock reality show, was trampled by a horse in front of a live audience during the event. Footage was capture by those watching and posted to social media.

The 25-year-old reality star appeared to fall off his horse during the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo in Scottsdale with Taylor being crushed by the animal before the horse stood back up and galloped away. Taylor was left lying in a heap on the ground.

He was quickly attended to by rodeo staff and was transferred to hospital for treatment. Taylor has since been active on social media to update fans on his situation.

In a post on Instagram Stories, Taylor shared an image of him laying in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace. The post was captioned “Preciate [sic] all the love! I’m all good.”

Taylor grew to fame when he joined Love Island USA in 2025. He entered the villa on day one and was eliminated on day 28 alongside partner Clarke.

He also shared an image of a promotional flyer advertising a scheduled club appearance on Saturday evening (August 30), assuring fans that he would still be attending despite his injuries. Taylor said: “Was in a horse accident last night but I'm still pulling up tonight injured and all! It's my brother's bday. [You know] we still turnt!”

In another update, the Oklahoma-native revealed that his injuries may look worse than they are, with the star telling fans that he walked out of the rodeo venue.

Taylor spoke about his love of all things rodeo during his stint on Love Island and repeatedly referred to himself as a ‘cowboy’ on the show. He also worked as a veterinary student and a model, notably appearing in Louis Vuitton’s fall/winter cowboy-inspired runway in 2024.