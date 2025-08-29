Pepe Garcia and Iris Kendall finished fourth in Love Island USA season 7.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, it would seem that all was going well with Love Island stars Pepe Garcia and Iris Kendall. The couple finished fourth in Love Island USA season 7, Pepe and Iris entered the villa as bombshells.

However, Pepe Garcia has confirmed to TMZ that he is no longer with Iris and said: "Iris and I are not together anymore. That's just the way it goes," and went on to address infidelity rumours circulating online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pepe Gacia said: "I like to say, my friends and family are the people that support me, they know who I am as a person, and that's honesty. That's the biggest, the most important thing."

The split between Pepe and Iris has not come as a shock to Love Island USA fans as they had noticed that the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram, Pepe still had posts featuring Iris but she removed ones featuring him.

When Iris Kendall shared photos recently on her Instagram stories, including a sunset photo with Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Silver Springs,’ many fans took it as an interpretation that things were not good between the couple.

The lyrics in Silver Springs are about Steve Nicks’s tumultuous breakup with band guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. Iris Kendall has now broken her silence on her split from Pepe Garcia and has spoken to E! News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an exclusive statement to E! News, Iris Kendall said: “I had hoped to keep this private but I’m so grateful for all of the love and support I’ve received since leaving the villa, and I wanted to share an update."

She also said: “The connection that I formed has ended, and while it isn’t how I would have imagined, I will always value the unique experience that we shared," she continued. "It’s been a difficult transition, but I’m moving forward with hope, gratitude, and positivity for the future."