Tommy Fury was joined by his parents Chantal and John as well as brother Roman at the screening of his new documentary in Manchester.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining Tommy Fury at the screen of his new documentary Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury at The Printworks in Manchester were his parents Chantal and John, as well as brother Roman. The synopsis for the documentary which is available to watch on BBCiPlayer reads: “The name is Fury. The fight is personal. With it all on the line, boxer Tommy Fury opens up about his life, legacy and battle to prove his worth-inside the ring and out of it.”

In Episode 1, fans see Tommy Fury hitting rock bottom after the worst year of his life, but then he is seen planning a comeback. In the BBC Three series, viewers are witness to Tommy Fury’s battles with alcohol which led to his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague falling apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year after getting engaged, the former Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury shocked fans by announcing their split last year. At the time, Molly-Mae Hague took to her Instagram stories and wrote: “Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury documentary: Why was Molly-Mae Hague not at screening, who is Tommy's mum?Tommy Fury (L) and Molly-Mae Hague at the Misspap Launch Party on October 10, 2019. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images for Misspap) | Getty

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Fury also shared a statement on his Instagram stories and wrote: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

“The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

“Please respect our privacy and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury met on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019 and became parents to daughter Bambi in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When did Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury get back together?

After splitting up in August of last year, TV star Molly-Mae Hague confirmed in May of this year that she was back together with Tommy Fury. In an episode of her Amazon Prime Video docuseries, Behind It All Part II, she said: they were taking “things slow.”

However, she did say that "I love Tommy so much and I love our family so much that I'm willing to ride the wave.

“And that's not something that everyone wants to do, but it's something that I'm willing to do because I want my family."

Why wasn’t Molly-Mae Hague at the screening of Tommy Fury’s new documentary?

It is thought that Molly-Mae Hague was not at the screening of Tommy Fury’s new documentary as he wants to keep their relationship as private as possible. Ahead of the screening, he said: “Everyone's entitled to a private life and so right now we're going to live our private life, because we haven’t had that since we were 19 or 20 years old. It's all been lived out in front of a camera or on the front page of a newspaper. So now, going forward, we're finally going to take that private time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Tommy Fury’s mother

Tommy Fury’s mother Chantal made a rare appearance at Tommy Fury’s screening alongside his dad John. . She married John Fury in 1989 and the couple are also parents to son Roman who was at the premiere too.

As well as brother Roman, Tommy Fury’s siblings include his older brother Tyson, as well as John Jr., Shane and Hugh, all born to John Fury’s ex-wife Amber.