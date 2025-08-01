Singer Paris Jackson and music producer Justin Long have ended their engagement and split after three years.

Although Paris Jackson and Justin Long got engaged in December 2024, they have broken up after three years together. Paris Jackson took to Instagram at the time to share the news of their engagement and she shared several photos, including one of Justin Long down on one knee proposing to her.

As well as wishing Justin who she calls ‘Blue’ a happy birthday, she wrote that "doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. i love you."

According to reports Paris Jackson and Justin Long first started dating in 2022. She took to X on July 31 and said: “those are breakup tears. y’all are fkn reaching again,” which was reportedly in response to a Daily Mail post that showed her crying around the anniversary of her father, Michael Jackson’s death.

Paris Jackson and Justin Long have ended their relationship. Justin Long and Paris Jackson attend the "One Spoon Of Chocolate" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 08, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) | Getty Images

In June of this year, she faced backlash for performing on the anniversary of her father’s death as part of her tour with Incubus and the Manchester Orchestra. In a since deleted Instagram story that “So people are mad again and also said: “One of the tour dates I’m supposed to be going out on tour with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra happens to be June 25, which is a very negative anniversary for me in my life and my family.”

Paris also revealed that the decision was made by the show’s headliner and said: “So, what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when...you 're not headlining these shows, you don’t pick what date you perform.”

When did Michael Jackson die?

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009.

Who is Paris Jackson’s mother?

Paris Jackson’s mother is Debbie Rowe. Debbie Rowe reportedly first met Michael Jackson when she was a dermatology nurse at a practice he was visiting. The pair became good friends and after Michael Jackson divorced Lisa Marie Presley, he married Debbie Rowe.

Where is Debbie Rowe today?

In April of this year, Debbie Rowe, now 66, was photographed in California. She battled breast cancer nine years ago and now keeps a low profile. As well as daughter Paris, she shared son Prince with Michael Jackson.She married Michael Jackson in 1996 and the couple divorced three years later.