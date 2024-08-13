Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Janet Jackson is the younger sister of the late Michael Jackson but that's not the only celebrity she’s related to.

Pop star Janet Jackson is part of one of the most famous family music dynasty’s in the world. As the youngest sister of ‘The Jackson 5’ group which catapulted legendary musician Michael Jackson into the spotlight, she already has a few well-known relatives.

The-58-year-old is currently performing on her ‘Together Again tour’ which is set for the UK in just a matter of weeks. The singer has been in the music industry for over 50 years but only recently confirmed who her celebrity relations are.

What is Janet Jackson famous for?

Aside form her infamous family tree, Janet Jackson is a successful singer/songwriter and is known for her hit singles including; That’s the Way Love Goes (1993), Scream (1995), Together Again (1997) and All For You (2001).

The singer faced backlash for her Super Bowl Half Time Show in 2004. The singer performed with Justin Timberlake who tore off part of her outfit exposing her breast and nipple shields. This was blamed on an apparent ‘wardrobe malfunction’.

Who are the Jackson Family?

Most people over the age of 30 know that Janet Jackson is related to the late Michael Jackson. She is the youngest of the nine siblings who are (oldest to youngest) Rebbie Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, LaToya Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Brandon Jackson (died after birth), Michael Jackson, Randy Jackson and Janet.

Who is Janet Jackson related to?

Speaking to Scott Mills on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, Janet Jackson revealed she is cousins with music legend Stevie Wonder, icon Tracy Chapman and Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson.

The singer confirmed :”Yes he’s (Stevie Wonder) our cousin, not a lot of people know that, he’s our cousin on my mothers’ side,” she added “so is Tracy Chapman. so is Samuel L Jackson.”

According to Mail Online Stevie Wonder is the Jackson sibling's third cousin once removed through their mother Katherine's, born Kattie B. Screws, side of the family.

Their great great great grandparents, Robert and Sarah Peterson are Stevie's great great grandparents. However it's not yet known how Tracey Chapman and Samuel L Jackson are related to the famous family.

Anyone who was around in the nineties will also remember the boy band 3T who Janet Jackson is also aunty to. The group consisted of TJ, Taryll and Taj Jackson and are the three sons of Tito Jackson. As well as being aunt to Michael’s children Paris Jackson, Jackson Prince and Bigi Janson (Blanket).

Is Janet Jackson married and does she have any children?

Janet Jackson has been married three times to American singer James DeBarge (1984–1985), Mexican dancer René Elizondo Jr. (1991–2003) and Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana.

The singer made headlines when she welcomed her son Eissa Al Mana, with her third husband in 2017 when she was 50 years olds. The couple split three years later in 2020.

What is Janet Jackson’s net worth?

Janet Jackson has an estimated net worth of $180 million. At the time of his death in 2009 Janet’s brother Michael Jackson had an estate worth over $2 billion.

