Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Janet Jackson has added the second London date for her ‘Together Again’ tour

Janet Jackson has announced an additional show at London's O2 Arena for her highly-anticipated ‘Together Again’ tour due to overwhelming demand. The newly added date is set for Sunday, September 29, with special guest Wyclef Jean.

The five-time Grammy-award-winning-pop star and Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame member extended her sold-out tour to Europe following the success of the North American leg. The European leg of the tour will kick off in Paris, France, on September 25 at Accor Arena and will include multiple stops in the UK, Germany, and Belgium before concluding in Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome on October 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This European extension follows Jackson’s earlier announcement of her 35-date US "Together Again" tour, which is currently underway across the States. The tour celebrates Jackson's 50th anniversary in entertainment and highlights the 35th anniversary of her critically acclaimed album, "Rhythm Nation," featuring her biggest chart-topping hits.

Jackson stands as one of only four artists to have a no.1 album for four successive decades alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and U2. Even today she continues to make an undeniable impact. In 2018, her last single, “Made for Now” with Daddy Yankee, released by her own Rhythm Nation Records, hit no.1 on the Dance Clubs Songs chart making it her 20th single in the span of her career.

Janet Jackson performs on the Pyramid at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019. | Getty Images

In 2019, Jackson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with her brothers. Her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, ‘Metamorphosis,’ which ran for only 18 dates at the Park MGM's Park Theater, broke records for ticket sales.

Jackson is a legendary singer, dancer, songwriter, producer, and actress who has become one of the biggest performers in Las Vegas this decade, surpassing Celine Dion (2011), Britney Spears (2013) and the Backstreet Boys (2017). Her award-winning documentary, "Janet Jackson," was a critical success and garnered over 20 million viewers in just one week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to get tickets

Tickets for the second London show will be available for general sale starting Friday, June 14 at 9am on JanetJackson.com. Presales for O2 and Artist members will begin on Wednesday, June 12 at 9am, followed by Live Nation and venue presales on Thursday, June 13 at 9am.

Janet Jackson's "Together Again” 2024 Tour UK/EU Dates

Wednesday, September 25 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Friday, September 27 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Saturday, September 28 - London, UK - The O2

Sunday, September 29 - London, UK - The O2 (new date)

Monday, September 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Tuesday, October 1 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Thursday, October 3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Saturday, October 5 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Sunday, October 6 - Cologne, Germany - LANXESS Arena

Tuesday, October 8 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena