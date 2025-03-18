HBO is not broadcasting Leaving Neverland 2 - and this is the reason why.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaving Neverland 2 is the follow up to HBO’s Emmy winning documentary.

It will make its debut on UK TV - but will arrive stateside a bit later.

But it will not be broadcast on HBO this time and here’s why.

HBO will not be showing the follow-up to its Emmy award-winning documentary Leaving Neverland. The sequel documentary is set to make its debut in the UK - and it will arrive in the US shortly after.

However, it will not be airing on HBO this time because of a previous legal dispute after the release of the 2019 original. The sequel arrives six years later and follows Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the aftermath of going public with allegations of abuse against the King of Pop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how will you be able to watch it in the US - and what to expect? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2?

Wade Robson and James Safechuck claim they were sexually abused by Michael Jackson for years | HBO

Channel 4 will be broadcasting the new documentary in the UK. It will be live on the channel at 9pm on March 18.

If you can’t watch it live, it will also be available on the broadcaster’s on demand streaming service - also called Channel 4 - so you can catch up. Unlike the original documentary it is just one episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For viewers in the US, Leaving Neverland 2 will not be broadcast by HBO this time. It is due to a court ruling that the channel breached a non-disparagement clause from a 1992 contract when it broadcast a concert special for Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour.

Instead Little Dot Studios has picked up the US rights for the documentary. It is planning to release it on YouTube shortly after its initial UK debut.

Dan Reed, director of Leaving Neverland 2, told Sphere-Abacus : “Premiering this film on YouTube is about breaking down barriers to access. Traditional platforms can only reach so many people, but YouTube offers an opportunity for this story to be seen by audiences on their own terms as it's freely available.

“With its proven expertise in digital distribution and commitment to impactful storytelling, Little Dot Studios is the ideal partner to make that happen. This release marks a significant step forward in how important documentaries can be shared and discussed at scale.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Leaving Neverland 2 about?

The preview for the documentary, via Radio Times , reads: “Documentary following Wade Robson and James Safechuck as they navigate an ongoing legal battle in their civil lawsuits against the estate of Michael Jackson, who allegedly abused the pair between the ages of seven and 14. The duo share the personal toll the backlash they received from Jackson's fanbase took on them after their 2019 documentary.”

Did you watch the original Leaving Neverland? Let me know what you thought of it by email: [email protected] .