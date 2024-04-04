According to reports, Michael Jackson's production company wants to block accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck from accessing his criminal file over fears that they could be attempting to get a picture of the late singer's genitals. (Credit: Getty Images)

Gossip website TMZ has reported that new court documents show that the King of Pop’s company has asked for Robson and Safechuck’s request to be thrown out. Robson and Safechuck are suing the corporations of Jackson, after they accused the late singer of sexually molesting them as children.

His companies have justified their point to have Robson and Safechuck’s request thrown out by saying that the documents they have requested may possibly include nude image of Jackson as part of his 1993 child molestation investigation. They argued that the images do not pertain to the case and that the singer still has a right to privacy, even following his death in 2009. According to TMZ, the court documents read: "Plaintiffs' attempt to obtain this sensitive, private, and irrelevant information over this Court’s prior order to quash is particularly egregious."

Robson and Safechuck were given the go-ahead of a trial date after they made the allegations against the singer in the HBO documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’. They had originally had their claims thrown out in 2017, however they were granted a trial in 2023 following a successful appeal.

John Carpenter, the lawyer representing both Robson and Safechuck, has argued that the trial date should be set before the long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic, with a possible release date pencilled in for spring 2025. The Daily Mail reports that Carpenter said that the “propaganda” biopic will serve to “rewrite the history of what Michael Jackson did to maximise profits”. He added that the abuse alleged by Robson and Safechuck is “worse that you know” and that Jackson’s estate was attempting to “demonise the victims” in an attempt to protect the late performer’s image.