Michael | The Jackson Five has been cast in Antoine Fuqua’s forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic
and live on Freeview channel 276
Antoine Fuqua’s forthcoming biopic on the life of pop culture icon Michael Jackson, “Michael,” has found the cast of performers set to play the younger versions of The Jackson Five, joining cast members confirmed so far including Jafaar Jackson playing the lead role of his uncle, the late King of Pop.
The announcement revealed that Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Judah Edwards, Jayden Harville and Nathanial Logan McIntyre will play the younger versions of Marlon, Tito, Jermaine and Jackie respectively, while their older versions played by Tre Horton, Rhyan Hill, Jamal R. Henderson and Joseph-David Jones.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Producer Graham King heralded the announcement of the young actors cast in the film: “The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years. I’m thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film.“
Of the casting announcement, audiences might be familiar with Jospeh-David Jones; the actor had recurring roles on television shows “Nashville,” “Arrow” and “4400” while making appearances on the big screen in films “Roman J. Israel, Eaq” and “Detroit” with John Boyega and Will Poulter.
They join the previously mentioned Jafaar Jackson, Nia Long and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo as Katherine and Joe Jackson, and the more recent announcement of “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Whiplash” actor Miles Tellers joining the production, portraying John Branca, the fierce entertainment lawyer for the Jackson family.
When is the “Michael” set for release?
Currently, Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025 in the United States, with a UK release date to follow shortly.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.