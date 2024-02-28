Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Antoine Fuqua’s forthcoming biopic on the life of pop culture icon Michael Jackson, “Michael,” has found the cast of performers set to play the younger versions of The Jackson Five, joining cast members confirmed so far including Jafaar Jackson playing the lead role of his uncle, the late King of Pop.

The announcement revealed that Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Judah Edwards, Jayden Harville and Nathanial Logan McIntyre will play the younger versions of Marlon, Tito, Jermaine and Jackie respectively, while their older versions played by Tre Horton, Rhyan Hill, Jamal R. Henderson and Joseph-David Jones.

Producer Graham King heralded the announcement of the young actors cast in the film: “The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years. I’m thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film.“

Joseph David-Jones poses in the press room at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)

Of the casting announcement, audiences might be familiar with Jospeh-David Jones; the actor had recurring roles on television shows “Nashville,” “Arrow” and “4400” while making appearances on the big screen in films “Roman J. Israel, Eaq” and “Detroit” with John Boyega and Will Poulter.

They join the previously mentioned Jafaar Jackson, Nia Long and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo as Katherine and Joe Jackson, and the more recent announcement of “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Whiplash” actor Miles Tellers joining the production, portraying John Branca, the fierce entertainment lawyer for the Jackson family.

When is the “Michael” set for release?