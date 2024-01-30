Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary singer and actress Cher’s request for a temporary conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman, has been turned down. The 77-year-old filed for the order last year because of her son’s alleged mental health issues and substance abuse, but her petition has been denied by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A Uzcategui.

Fox News reported “While Elijah attended the hearing in person with his legal team, the Believe singer, 77, dialled into the conference remotely and appeared via video screen, the Associated Press reported.” Elijah Blue Allman’s team told Fox News Digital “We, at Cage & Miles, are pleased with the court’s decision to deny Cher’s temporary conservatorship petition.”

Elijah Blue Allman’s team also said that “The court’s ruling underscores the principle that conservatorship is a measure of last resort, not a tool to be used lightly. As the court noted, there was insufficient evidence presented by Cher to establish an emergency exists for a temporary conservatorship.”

Elijah Blue Allman’s mother Cher had tried to argue that the payments her son was receiving from the trust of his late father, rock musician Gregg Allman, were putting him in danger because of his issues with substance abuse and struggles with mental health. Although Allman’s attorneys acknowledged his previous issues, they argued that he is now getting treatment, and is reconciling with his previously estranged wife.

Elijah Blue Allman is the son of Cher’s second husband, the late Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band. In 2013, Elijah Blue married Marieangela 'Queeny' King. The couple have had a tempestuous relationship and have almost been on the brink of divorce. The Daily Mail reported in October 2023 that King accused Allman of “disappearing since the two agreed last April to work on saving their marriage. And she also claimed that her famous mother-in-law is ‘interfering with drug-addled Elijah’s healthcare and keeping some of her possessions - including deeds to a valuable Michael Jackson artwork - at Cher’s Malibu mansion which King says she is barred from.”

In January 2023, Elijah Blue Allman filed to withdraw divorce action from King.

What does conservatorship mean?

According to the Cambridge dictionary, the definition of conservatorship means ‘a legal order for the finances or property of a person, organisation or company to be controlled by another person or organisation’

