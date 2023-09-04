Fans of the singer could not believe how old she was after she revealed her age

Cher has revealed how she looks so “terrific” during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

The singer appeared on the ITV daytime show on Monday (4 September), to discuss her wildlife conservation work and Los Angeles based Ice Cream company Cherlato.

Speaking with GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls via video call, Reid expressed her astonishment over Cher’s age and how youthful she looks. The singer revealed she also “can’t believe” a huge milestone birthday is fast approaching.

So, how old is Cher, what is the secret to her youthful looks and is the iconic singer in a relationship? Here’s everything you need to know.

How old is Cher?

Cher was born on 20 May, 1946 making her 77-years-old.

Cher has revealed the secret to her youthful looks on Good Morning Britain (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Reid was astonished at how young the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star looked, with Cher revealing she “cant’ believe” her milestone 80th birthday is just around the corner.

Balls asked Cher how she stayed so young, with the singer replying that she would “never cut her hair short or stop wearing jeans”.

Cher said: “I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans. I can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish. And I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair.”

Reid then asked the singer what her “secret” to looking “so terrific” was. Cher explained: “The genes in my family are pretty amazing.”

She added: “I don’t know. I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger, I’m not sure. And I keep up with the trends. I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too. Honestly, I’m not trying to feel young, I’m not trying to be young, I am who I am. So whatever that means, I’m just getting along.”

What is her net worth?

Cher reportedly has a net worth of a whopping $360 million according to Parade.

Is she in a relationship?

Cher is currently believed to be single. She was previously romantically linked to music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, who is 40 years younger than her. The two reportedly began dating in autumn 2022 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week and made their red carpet debut at Versace’s Los Angeles fashion show in March.

However, on 1 May it was reported that the couple had split. According to TMZ a source told the publication that the pair had ended their relationship “a couple weeks ago”, but a reason for the breakup was not disclosed.

Speaking about the relationship on The Kelly Clarkson Show she confessed: “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous”. Adding: “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

The pair even sparked engagement rumours after Cher shared a picture of a diamond ring Edwards have given her for Christmas on social media alongside the caption, “THERE R NO WORDS”.

Who is her husband?

Cher has been married twice. She met her first husband, Sonny Bono at a Los Angeles party in 1962, the pair started off as roommates before things eventually turned romantic, with them tying the knot two years later in 1964.

Sonny and Cher in 1965 (Photo: Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images)

Bono was already working in the music industry and in 1965 started performing together with his wife, with their duo dubbed Sonny and Cher. They were hugely successful, with hits including “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On”. The couple welcomed a child together, Chaz Bono in 1969, however behind the scenes things were not rosy. Cher revealed to Parade in 2010 that Sonny “didn’t want me to grow up or have any freedom”.

The couple filed for divorce in 1974 citing “involuntary servitude”, it was finalised in 1975. Despite the contentious history, the pair remained close up until Bono’s death in 1988. Reported by People, in 2018 she described their relationship as “weird” in an interview with the Daily Mail. She said: “​​We had a weird relationship. I don’t expect anybody to understand it.”

Gregg Allman passed away in 2017 (Photo: Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

In 1975, following the finalisation of her divorce, Cher married Gregg Allman, however nine days later she filed to end the marriage. The pair were able to patch things up and stayed together until divorcing in 1979. They had one child together, Elijah Blue Allman in 1976 and collaborated on music projects.

