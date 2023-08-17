Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray has returned to our screens after three months.

The actor and comedian who last appeared on the popular morning show in May was joined by Charlotte Hawkins for A-Level Results Day. With his co-star issuing an apology to viewers following the revelation of her perfect grades, confessing she was a “bit of a swot”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ray joined Good Morning Britain in April 2018, with it being revealed in 2021 he would be replacing Piers Morgan who left the programme following a fallout over his comments about Megan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The actor’s performances in Citizen Khan and Ackley Bridge have made him a household name, but what do we really know about Adil Ray’s personal life?

Who is Adil Ray?

Ray is an actor, comedian and TV presenter who currently is a presenter on Good Morning Britain. The 49-year-old also hosts his own game show, Lingo on ITV.

Born in Birmingham in 1974, Ray studied marketing at the University of Huddersfield before going into a career in radio. He joined the BBC Asian Network in 2002 and created and starred in his own comedy series Citizen Khan. He has also portrayed serious roles, playing Sadiq Nawaz in Ackley Bridge and depicting Imran Khan in ITV drama Stephen.

Adil Ray is a presenter on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ray took to social media to share his return to Good Morning Britain viewers. On X, formerly known as Twitter, the presenter shared a picture of himself and fellow presenter Charlotte Hawkins, alongside the caption: “See you in the morning peeps! Hope you can join us”.

Is Adil Ray married?

Ray keeps his personal life private, with the actor, comedian and presenter’s relationship status currently not known. His romantic life is a hot topic amongst his fans, but the GMB co-host has not commented publicly on whether he is married or currently dating anyone.

What has Adil Ray been in?

Ray has had a long career in broadcasting, with the actor and comedian’s performances in Citizen Khan and Ackley Bridge have made him a household name. In 2015 he co-hosted the One Show alongside Alex Jones and in 2021 played Imran Khan in ITV drama Stephen.

As well as starring in TV shows, he hosts his own game show Lingo and has also appeared on celebrity specials for shows including Would I Lie To You, Pointless and Celebrity Mastermind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ray has been a presenter on Good Morning Britain since 2018 when he joined as a guest presenter and is known for challenging politicians on tough topics from Covid to education and immigration.

What is his net worth?

Ray’s estimated net worth is $5 Million (£3.8 million) according to BirminghamWorld.

What did he get an OBE for?

Ray was awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016 for his contributions to broadcasting. Reported by the Daily Express in 2021 the presenter was told “You’re not really allowed to do that” after he kept Prince William talking about the football club Aston Villa.

Speaking on Sunday Brunch Ray recalled winning the award, he said: “Yeah, I know. That was 2016 but I still think that one day, [Buckingham] Palace is gonna call me and say: ‘I’m awful sorry, there’s been a terrible mistake.”

He explained: “I had a call from my agent who said: ‘We’ve had a letter from the Cabinet Office, they want to give you an OBE. I think I said to her: ‘Can you call me back in a minute?’ I just couldn’t believe what was going on.”