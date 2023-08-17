Loose Women tour: how to see Loose Women Live, tour dates, where to get tickets and cast including Jane Moore
This September your favourite Loose Women presenters will be coming to a town or city near you
Loose Women are swapping the studio for the stage in Loose Women Live. Coming to a town or city near you this September, your favourite presenters are promising an evening of laughter, games and backstage secrets as they take on topics with the help of their very special guests.
Fans of the popular daytime TV series can expect to be joined by panellists including Jane Moore, Linda Robson and Janet Street-Porter. ITV have also revealed special guests from This Morning’s Josie Gibson to panto favourite Christopher Biggins and EastEnders and Gavin And Stacey star Larry Lamb.
So, when is the Loose Women Live tour, how can you get tickets and everything you need to know about tour dates, presenters and special guests.
When is the Loose Women Live tour?
The Loose Women Live tour will be taking part this September, with your favourite presenters taking to 16 cities and towns across the UK. Fans can expect to enjoy an evening of laughter, games and backstage secrets as the popular ITV daytime series celebrates the last 20 years.
Each location will feature a different presenter line-up and special guest, with EastEnders and Gavin And Stacey favourite Larry Lamb confirmed for Southend, Emmerdale actress Charlie Hardwick in Newcastle, Chesney Hawkes in Nottingham, Pop Idol’s Michelle McManus in Glasgow, X Factor winner Sam Bailey in Leicester and panto favourite Christopher Biggins in Manchester.
How can I get tickets?
Tickets for Loose Women Live went on sale in April, whilst some venues have low availability there are still plenty of seats up for grabs. You can buy tickets on the Loose Women Live website, or via Ticketmaster.
How much are tickets?
Ticket prices will vary depending on the venue and the seats available. For example, prices for the London Palladium performance on Monday 18 September start at £22 and go up to £51, with booking fee. Whilst due to demand, tickets left for Cardiff are priced at £48 with booking fee.
Who will be on the Loose Women Live panel?
The Loose Women presenters will be swapping the studio for stage for their Loose Women live tour. Each location will feature a different panel with well-known faces including Jane Moore, Linda Robson and a slew of special guests with Larry Lamb, Charlie Hardwick and Josie Gibson already confirmed.
Here are the confirmed panellists for Loose Women Live:
- Kaye Adams
- Nadia Sawalha
- Jane Moore
- Judi Love
- Denise Welch
- Sunetra Sarker
- Charlene White
- Linda Robson
- Brenda Edwards
- Janet Street-Porter
- Christine Lampard
- Frankie Bridge
- Kelle Bryan
- Gloria Hunniford
- Dame Kelly Holmes
- Katie Piper
Here are the special guests confirmed for Loose Women Live:
- Charlie Hardwick
- Chesney Hawkes
- Christopher Biggins
- Jake Quickenden
- Josie Gibson
- Larry Lamb
- Michelle McManus
- Ruthie Henshall
- Sam Bailey
- Sherry Hewson
Loose Women Live tour dates
Loose Women live will be coming to 16 cities and towns across the UK this September. Each location will have a panel of presenters ready to tackle topics and replicate your favourite daytime show.
Here are the Loose Women tour dates:
- Friday 1 September - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- Saturday 2 September - Cardiff, St. David’s Hall
- Sunday 3 September - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
- Wednesday 6 September - O2 City Hall Newcastle
- Thursday 7 September - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- Friday 8 September - Opera House Manchester
- Saturday 9 September - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
- Thursday 14 September - Sheffield City Hall
- Friday 15 September - Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- Saturday 16 September - Ipswich Regent Theatre
- Monday 18 September - London, The London Palladium
- Thursday 21 September - Bath, The Forum
- Saturday 23 September - Plymouth Pavilions
- Sunday 24 September - Southampton, The Mayflower Theatre
- Monday 25 September - New Theatre Oxford
- Wednesday 27 September - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.