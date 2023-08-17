This September your favourite Loose Women presenters will be coming to a town or city near you

Loose Women are swapping the studio for the stage in Loose Women Live. Coming to a town or city near you this September, your favourite presenters are promising an evening of laughter, games and backstage secrets as they take on topics with the help of their very special guests.

Fans of the popular daytime TV series can expect to be joined by panellists including Jane Moore, Linda Robson and Janet Street-Porter. ITV have also revealed special guests from This Morning’s Josie Gibson to panto favourite Christopher Biggins and EastEnders and Gavin And Stacey star Larry Lamb.

So, when is the Loose Women Live tour, how can you get tickets and everything you need to know about tour dates, presenters and special guests.

When is the Loose Women Live tour?

The Loose Women Live tour will be taking part this September, with your favourite presenters taking to 16 cities and towns across the UK. Fans can expect to enjoy an evening of laughter, games and backstage secrets as the popular ITV daytime series celebrates the last 20 years.

Each location will feature a different presenter line-up and special guest, with EastEnders and Gavin And Stacey favourite Larry Lamb confirmed for Southend, Emmerdale actress Charlie Hardwick in Newcastle, Chesney Hawkes in Nottingham, Pop Idol’s Michelle McManus in Glasgow, X Factor winner Sam Bailey in Leicester and panto favourite Christopher Biggins in Manchester.

Loose Women will be coming to town and city near you for Loose Women Live this September (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for Loose Women Live went on sale in April, whilst some venues have low availability there are still plenty of seats up for grabs. You can buy tickets on the Loose Women Live website, or via Ticketmaster.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices will vary depending on the venue and the seats available. For example, prices for the London Palladium performance on Monday 18 September start at £22 and go up to £51, with booking fee. Whilst due to demand, tickets left for Cardiff are priced at £48 with booking fee.

Who will be on the Loose Women Live panel?

The Loose Women presenters will be swapping the studio for stage for their Loose Women live tour. Each location will feature a different panel with well-known faces including Jane Moore, Linda Robson and a slew of special guests with Larry Lamb, Charlie Hardwick and Josie Gibson already confirmed.

Here are the confirmed panellists for Loose Women Live:

Kaye Adams

Nadia Sawalha

Jane Moore

Judi Love

Denise Welch

Sunetra Sarker

Charlene White

Linda Robson

Brenda Edwards

Janet Street-Porter

Christine Lampard

Frankie Bridge

Kelle Bryan

Gloria Hunniford

Dame Kelly Holmes

Katie Piper

Here are the special guests confirmed for Loose Women Live:

Charlie Hardwick

Chesney Hawkes

Christopher Biggins

Jake Quickenden

Josie Gibson

Larry Lamb

Michelle McManus

Ruthie Henshall

Sam Bailey

Sherry Hewson

Loose Women Live tour dates

Loose Women live will be coming to 16 cities and towns across the UK this September. Each location will have a panel of presenters ready to tackle topics and replicate your favourite daytime show.

Here are the Loose Women tour dates:

Friday 1 September - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Saturday 2 September - Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

Sunday 3 September - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday 6 September - O2 City Hall Newcastle

Thursday 7 September - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Friday 8 September - Opera House Manchester

Saturday 9 September - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 14 September - Sheffield City Hall

Friday 15 September - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Saturday 16 September - Ipswich Regent Theatre

Monday 18 September - London, The London Palladium

Thursday 21 September - Bath, The Forum

Saturday 23 September - Plymouth Pavilions

Sunday 24 September - Southampton, The Mayflower Theatre

Monday 25 September - New Theatre Oxford

Wednesday 27 September - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion