Dreka Gates, the wife of rapper Kevin Gates, has filed for divorce from him after nearly a decade of marriage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dreka Gates has filed for divorce from her rapper husband after nine years, the couple wed in October 2015 and have been married for nearly a decade. According to TMZ, “In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Dreka lists the date of separation as July 10 ... and she's going with the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.”

Dreka Gates, has 3.2 million followers on Instagram and in her bio, she describes herself as Living + Loving, Loving + Living 🌬❤️✨🪶🌿🌴🏝️ Lover & Entrepreneur.” She is the founder of Dreka, a wellness company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Dreka’s website, it reads: “Dreka is a brand created by Dreka Gates to promote whole body wellness, so you can look and feel your best IRL. It is deeply rooted in Dreka’s unwavering quest to be her authentic self and truly learning to love. By allowing herself to flow with and integrate the powers of nature, she has formed a deep connection to herself through different mind, body, and spiritual practices that she now shares with the world through Dreka.”

Dreka Gates also has a YouTube channel with 202K subscribers, in a video she posted two years ago, Dreka takes her followers around the farm visiting her ‘animal babies.’ Dreka and Kevin Gates have been together since around 2003, and the couple co-founded the record label Bread Winners’ Association in 2010.

Dreka has also appeared in Kevin’s music videos, she starred in ‘Power,’ Dreka,’ and ‘Breakfast’ in 2023. The couple share two children together, daughter Islah Koren was born on November 30, 2012 and son Khaza Kamil, born on May 9, 2014.

In 2020, Dreka Gates shared a photo of Kevin and her on Instagram in honour of their anniversary and said: “Happy anniversary bae-bee! 17 years together, 5 years of marriage, and 2 little people later...I’m still proud and happy to call you my husband and best friend. I’m not going to pour my heart out to you on here, because you already know what it is between you and I. I love you so much and I’m excited & ready to continue this journey that we’re on together. @iamkevingates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of Dreka Gates have recently taken to her Instagram to give her thoughts on Dreka filing for divorce and one wrote: “She finally filed for divorce I love that for her! She deserves nothing but the best,” whilst another said: “Thank the lord you’re leaving hornball.”

There have been reports over the years that Kevin and Dreka Gates are cousins but these have simply been rumours that are believed to have originated in 2015 when Kevin Gates reportedly unknowingly slept with a distant cousin.