Rachel Zoe has filed for divorce from husband Rodger Berman after separating last September.

In September 2024, fashion designer and TV star Rachel Zoe, announced that she was splitting from husband Rodger Berman after 33 years together and 26 years of marriage. She said: “After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage.”

Zoe went on to say that “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.

“Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to coparent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter.”

The statement was signed, “With love and gratitude — Rachel & Rodger.” The couple who wed on Valentine’s Day in 1996, first met as students at Washington University, they are parents to sons, Kaius and Skyler.

Rodger Berman and Rachel Zoe’s marriage could be seen in parts on the TV show he Rachel Zoe Project, which aired on Bravo from 2007 to 2013. In 1991, Rodger Berman told Harper’s Bazaar about meeting Rachel Zoe for the first time and said: 'I met Rachel in the summer of 1991. She was 19, and I was 22. She was a restaurant hostess, and I was working as a waiter in Washington, D.C., where we both attended college.”

“I vividly remember the first time I saw her — wearing a tight black mini dress, high-heeled pumps, stick-straight hair, and big red lips covered in M.A.C. Chili lipstick.”

After separating in September 2024, Rachel Zoe has now decided to file for divorce from Rodger Berman. According to TMZ, “Rachel cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. She's also requesting the court to restore her former name.”

Rachel Zoe recently decided to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and a source told The US Sun that "The money has been tighter for them for a while. It's complicated because essentially, their entire lives are intertwined.

“He runs all her businesses so there is no separation of work and home life. And there is no separation of his work and hers.”

The insider also said: “She wanted to venture out and do something that didn't involve him. This will be her first big job post-divorce that does not involve him, it will be hers.