Donovan Michaels 32, the estranged husband of billionaire David Geffen, 82, is suing him for breach of contract. In May of this year, David Geffen filed for divorce from husband Donovan Michaels after less than two years of marriage and cited irreconcilable differences.

David Geffen and Donovan Michaels, a former go-go dancer, whose real name is David Armstrong, wed at a private ceremony in Beverly Hills in 2023. TMZ was first to report on the split between David Geffen and Donovan Michaels and said in May of this year that “On the surface, this is shocking -- the 82-year-old and his 32-year-old husband did not have a prenup.

TMZ also reported that “Armstrong will get spousal support, but only for 1 year. Under Cali law, the receiving spouse gets spousal support for 1/2 the length of the marriage. The amount of spousal support was not listed on the divorce document.”

It would now seem that things are becoming more and more acrimonious between Geffen and Michaels as Donovan Michaels is now suing him for breach of contract. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The complaint states that the pair met on the dating website, SeekingArrangements.com. It also accuses Geffen of paying Michaels $10,000 for sex the night that they met, and, “like the plot of the movie Trading Places, began treating Michaels as a living social experiment — a trophy to show off to his wealthy friends, under the guise of benevolence.”

Who is David Geffen and how much is he worth?

According to Forbes, David Geffen is worth $8.8Bm he is the founder of film studio DreamWorks and record labels Asylum Records, Geffen Records and DGC Records. Forbes reported that “In 2017 Geffen pledged $150 million to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the largest gift in the museum's history.”

David Geffen has an extensive and impressive art collection and owns works by Jasper Johns, De Kooning and Jackson Pollock.

Did David Geffen go out with Cher?

Yes, David Geffen did go out with Cher and they were romantically involved with one another in the 1970s. Their relationship began in 1973 and they were together for 18 months.

David Geffen came out publicly as gay in 1992 and was one of the first business executives at the time to do so.