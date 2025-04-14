Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actress Daryl Hannah is a former girlfriend of the late Val Kilmer and starred in the 1980s movie Splash as well as movies such as Kill Bill.

The late Val Kilmer dated the likes of Cindy Crawford and Cher, but it was reportedly his breakup with actress Daryl Hannah that caused him the most heartbreak. In his memoir I’m Your Huckleberry, Val Kilmer said: “Lord knows I’ve suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all. (Neil Young, I always loved you, but I’m afraid I hate you now.).”

As well as dating Val Kilmer, Daryl Hannah has had a number of high profile relationships, including musician Jackson Browne and John F. Kennedy Jr. According to Page Six, Daryl Hannah and John F. Kennedy Jr. “first met on the Caribbean island of St. Martin when they were teenagers and were reintroduced in 1989 by Hannah’s politically-connected stepfather, businessman Jerrold Wexler.”

It has been reported that Daryl Hannah and John F. Kennedy Jr. had an on/off relationship that ended when his mother, Jackie Kennedy Onassis died in 1994. Page Six also reported that “In May 1994, Hannah held a funeral in Los Angeles for her dog, whose death had been Kennedy’s fault. He had been walking the animal in Central Park when it got loose and was hit by a car.”

Is Daryl Hannah married to Neil Young, did she direct his tour documentary Coastal and how old are they?

When did Daryl Hannah meet Neil Young?

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young met in 2014 and quietly married four years later. The couple are believed to have wed on Young's W.G. Ragland boat on July 27 in Sucia Island’s Echo Bay off the coast of Washington.

People magazine reported that “During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the couple often shared glimpses of their life together on their property in Ontario, Canada, which appears to be a farm.

Early in the pandemic, in March 2020, they livestreamed performances together on Instagram.”

Did Daryl Hannah direct Neil Young’s Coastal documentary?

Yes, Daryl Hannah directed her husband Neil Young’s tour documentary Coastal and Daryl said of her husband that "He's not driven by financial interests, he's not driven by self-aggrandisement, he's not driven by anything other than that creative force, and it's pretty incredible to witness.

"Having spent so much time with him, my perception is that he's completely guileless. He has a lot of warmth and innocence, so I wanted to show that."

Is Neil Young headlining Glastonbury?

Yes, although he did initially pull out citing concerns about the festival being "under corporate control" due to the BBC's involvement. However, he then reversed his decision and is headlining Glastonbury 2025.

Yes, Neil Young has three children, Zeke, Ben and Amber Young. Zeke was born with cerebral palsy. Daryl Hannah is 64 and Neil Young is 79.