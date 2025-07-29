Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard have finalised their divorce after three years.

Hollywood actress and model Emily Ratajkowski first filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear McClard in September 2022, four years after getting married. The couple have now finalised their divorce after three years.

The Daily Mail reported that “The divorce appeared to be nearly over back in December when the model's attorney had submitted a bunch of documents, including a proposed qualified medical child support order, certificate of dissolution and a proposed judgment of divorce - but the proposed judgment was returned for correction.”

“It also appears that a settlement had been reached back in December due to a settlement document being filed, but, again, details are withheld from the public.”

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard, who wed in 2018, finalise divorce after three years. Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard married in a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018. On March 8, 2021, Emily welcomed the couple’s baby, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

When she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she told the host about Sebastian’s proposal and said: "He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern and he didn't have a ring, so I was like mmm, nah," and went on to say "And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic."

For her wedding, Emily wore a mustard coloured suit and a hat with a netted veil. She took to her Instagram stories to share the news of the marriage and said: "Sooo, I have a surprise, I got married today.”

When Emily decided to file for divorce, a source close to People magazine, said: "They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

According to reports, Emily decided to divorce Sebastian amid allegations that he was cheating on her. In an interview with British Vogue, Emily said: “I felt marriage was a romantic thing. I thought that it would ultimately be a partnership. I didn’t think about shared labour because, in the immortal words of Cardi B, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean. Let me show you how I got this ring.”

Emily went on to say that “After having a child I found myself accepting what was happening. I never cooked, and suddenly I was not just cooking but also being the breadwinner while simultaneously organising our social schedule and being the primary caretaker of our child. I’m really interested in the decisions we make in our lives, particularly as women. I would like to have conversations about how women survive marriage and children.”