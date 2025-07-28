Actor Josha Sasse is best known for his role as Oswald Mosley in the TV series Outrageous.

Joshua Sasse, who played Oswald Mosley in the TV series Outrageous, has split from his wife Louisa Ainsworth after seven years. He shared a black and white photo of them on Instagram and wrote: “Earlier this year after thoughtful consideration and with mutual respect, Louisa and I have come to the decision to part ways. This decision was not made lightly, but it comes from a place of love, care and a deep appreciation for the time we have shared together. Our children are of the highest importance and we are fully committed to co-parenting them with stability and support. We very much appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy at this time.”

Joshua Sasse shares two children with Louisa Ainsworth, they welcomed a son Dominic in 2020 followed by a daughter, Delilah the following year. Joshua also has a son Sebastian from a previous relationship. Joshua and Louisa married in 2018.

Joshua Sasse and wife Louisa split after seven years. Joshua Sasse and Louisa during 2022 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 1, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Before marrying Louisa Ainsworth, when it came to his romantic life, Joshua was best known for his relationship with Kylie Minogue. The couple were engaged but called it off in 2017. Kylie Minogue took to Instagram at the time and wrote: “Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life.

‘Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways.

‘We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises.’

It was reported at the time that the reason behind the split was that Joshua Sasse was allegedly getting close to his co-star at the time, Marta Milans. Kylie Minogue told The Sunday Herald Sun that 'It wasn't meant to be and so I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience. I haven't had the white picket fence and happy ever after in my life, so far, but perhaps that's just not my destiny. I know love and I love to be in love."

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse’s engagement had been shared in The Telegraph and the announcement read: "Mr J.S. von Sasse and Miss K.A. Minogue. The engagement is announced between Joshua, son of the late Dominic Sasse and of Mary Heale (neé Macauley) of Herefordshire and Kylie, eldest daughter of Ronald and Carol Minogue of Melbourne, Australia."