Katrina Law married Keith Andreen in January 2013 and the couple share a daughter together, Kinley Malika who is 6.

NCIS star Katrina Law is divorcing her husband Keith Andreen after more than 12 years of marriage. Katrina Law is best known for playing the role of Jessica Knight on the TV show NCIS.

Katrina Law has not featured Keith Andreen on her Instagram since sharing a post from New Year’s Eve back in 2021. She shared a slideshow of photos, along with the caption: “Bye bye 2021. Through all the crazy, thank you for the beautiful.”

TMZ reported that “According to docs obtained by TMZ, Katrina lists July 7 as the split date, cites irreconcilable differences, and wants to block the court's ability to award spousal support to either side.

“She’s asking for joint legal custody of their 6-year-old daughter, but wants primary physical custody -- with Keith getting visitation.”

NCIS actress Katrina Law files for divorce from husband Keith Andreen after 12 years of marriage. Katrina Law attends a salute to the NCIS universe celebrating "NCIS" "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" during the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre on April 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

In 2022, Katrina Law spoke about her marriage to Keith Andreen with Bare magazine and said: “My husband's sense of humor was one of the biggest things that attracted me to him. It has helped us get through our roughest patches and has created some of our most cherished memories.

"I love seeing that my daughter has already developed a cheeky sense of humor and she's already cracking jokes that are pretty impressive for a three-year-old."

Keith Andreeen describes himself in his bio on Instagram as a “Director/Writer/Producer in film & tv. One-time actor. Full-time father. Famous-adjacent storyteller. I also take pictures sometimes. All photos mine.”

Last year, Katrina Law spoke to Parade about her character Jessica Knight in NCIS and said: “She loves the chase; she loves taking down the bad guys.Ultimately, it came down to the team.

“Yes, she wants to be her own person but she’s not ready to give up that love and support that she’s curated over the past three years with these people. She’s been through so much with them and I think she views them as the old friends that you don’t have to speak to everyday but when you call them up, it’s like nothing has changed.

“It’s like going to California was some weird blip on the map, and she’s like, ‘We’re back doing our thing, and this feels good.’”