Married at First Sight Australia bride Domenica Calarco has given birth to her first child after splitting from her partner.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star, who appeared on season 9 of the hugely popular dating show in 2022, announced to her 489,000 followers on Instagram that she has given birth to a baby girl earlier today (Sunday August 31).

Domenica also revealed the little one’s unique name - Dove - and said she was born on Thursday (August 28). The new mum announced her daughter’s birth by sharing a black and white photo of her sat in bed cradling her newborn. She was wearing sunglasses and smiling at the camera while the tot cuddled into her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On her Instagram Stories, Domenica shared some further coloured images of her new baby, including one which revealed she now has a necklace with the the word ‘mama’.

The little girl was born at least a few days early as when the former TV bride revealed her pregnancy back in March she said her first child was due in September. At the time Domenica said she was expecting, mystery surrounded the baby’s father.

She later told MailOnline she would be a single parent, but did not give the identity of her baby’s dad. She said: "I am incredibly excited about this next chapter in my life and feel truly empowered by my decision to step into motherhood on my own terms.

"While I will be welcoming this baby as a solo parent, I am grateful to have the support of the father in a co-parenting capacity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Married at First Sight Australia bride Domenica Calarco has given birth to her first child after splitting from her partner, and the baby's dad, Jarod Bogunovich. The little girl is called Dove. Photo by Instagram/@domenica.calarco. | Instagram/@domenica.calarco

Fans soon realised, however, that her former boyfriend Jarod Bogunovich is Dove’s dad. Later in March, Jarod confirmed this by posting his own statement to Instagram.

"As most of you already know, Dom and I are officially separated," he told his 7,800 followers, written over a sonogram image. "Moving forward my main priority is our child and stepping into the role of a father with as much love and support as I can offer.

"I'm committed to co-parenting and ensuring my child's well-being is always at the forefront. For now, I'm keeping my focus on this next chapter."

It was October last year that Domenica revealed she was dating Sydney skater Jarod. She first met him on dating app Bumble in 2021, while she was going through a divorce from ex-husband Jack Norris, and went on a date with him before she was cast on MAFS later that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar met and married on Married at First Sight Australia 2022, and though their relationship didn't work they are still friends. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

At the time, Domenica said the timing wasn't quite right for her and Jarod to be together, and they went their separate ways. Then they bumped into one another at a boxing gym in Sydney three years later and the pair reconnected.

It’s not known when or why the pair split up for the second time, but fans noticed they stopped posting about each other last Christmastime.

Over on his Instagram page, Jarod has also announced his daughter’s birth and has posted a black and white image to his Stories of him holding his daughter. Alongside it is also an adorable monochrome video of him holding the newborn on his chest while she opens and closes her eyes.

On MAFS, Domenica was matched with Jack Millar. The pair had a strong connection throughout the experiment and said ‘yes’ to each other at final vows, thereby deciding to take their relationship in to the real world. But, at the reunion a few weeks later they entered the room separately and confirmed they had split up. The pair are still friends.

Jack is expecting his second child, a baby boy, in October with Love Island star Courtney Stubbs. The pair are already parents to one-year-old daughter Penelope.