A former Love Island star has been jailed after he beat a man in a dispute over a parking space in a supermarket car park.

Troy Frith, aged 31, who appeared in the second series of the hit show, hit the victim outside a Sainsbury's in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

The reality star, who pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, punched the man with so much force that he was left with serious head injuries.

Frith, who will turn 32 next month, has now been jailed for one year and two weeks. Woolwich Crown Court heard thedating show contestant had become impatient while waiting for a family to remove a car seat. That is when he launched his attack on the unnamed man.

Frith left the scene following the incident, which happened in front of other shoppers on Sunday April 27, but was later found by police and arrested.

Love Island star Troy Frith has been jailed for assaulting a man in a supermarket car park over a parking dispute. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Investigating officer, PC Faye Gubby, said: "Frith became impatient while waiting for a family to remove a child seat from the rear of a car, despite there being other car parking spaces available.

"While he indicated remorse by asking about the victim's welfare, he still caused serious harm to a man over a relatively trivial matter. The judge passed the sentence taking the unprovoked nature of the assault into consideration."

Frith appeared on the second series on Love Island when he entered the villa on day 30 as a bombshell. He went on a date with Tina Stinnes, who later joined the cast of Made in Chelsea. He coupled up with Olivia Buckland, however, but was dumped from the island seven days later when she chose to be with Adam Jukes instead of him.