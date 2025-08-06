Love Island may have just finished up its summerseries but there’s good news for fans as more content has been confirmed by bosses.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit ITV reality show aired its final on Monday evening (August 4), with Toni and Cach being crowned series 12 winners. The drama-filled season has delighted fans of the long-running reality show, which first hit screens in its current iteration in 2015.

With the success of the show, spin-off seasons were confirmed with All Stars quickly hitting screens and heralding the return of some of the show’s most iconic cast members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, it has been confirmed that Love Island: All Stars will return for a third season next year - and this time the run will be longer. Instead of five weeks in the Love Island villa, the ex-islanders who failed to find love the first time will return for a six-week stint.

'Love Island All Stars' will return for series 3 | ITV

Amanda Stavri, Commissioning Editor, Reality at ITV, said: “With over 2 billion streams, the Love Island brand continues to thrive, with our All Stars series fast becoming a staple in our reality schedule. We can’t wait to kick start our third series and set about bringing back some of the viewers’ favourite Islanders for another unmissable series."

Mike Spencer-Hayter, Creative Director, Lifted Entertainment, added: “Love Island: All Stars has quickly established itself as a stand-alone hit, keeping fans of the show gripped by iconic Islanders from the past 10 years returning for another chance to find love. We are very excited about series three and you can expect the twists and turns to continue in All Stars, after an incredible smash hit summer series.”

The All Stars series is tradition filmed and aired during the winter months and is filmed in South Africa as compared to the summer series, which is filmed in Majorca, Spain. The first series of All Stars hit screens in 2024, with Molly Smith and Tom Clare, from series six and series nine, being crowned winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second series saw fan favourites such as Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Curtis Prichard, Grace Jackson and Luca Bish rejoin the show in search of love. The series, which aired in January, was eventually won by Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman.

Who will be on Love Island All Stars series 3?

As of yet, there has been no confirmation over which stars would be rejoining the Love Island villa for a third series of All Stars. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from picking out names that they would love to see return.

Series 12’s Andrada impressed viewers after she joined the show in Casa Amor and was brought back to the main villa by Ben. Despite being dumped on Day 34, the Irish beauty made a big impression on viewers after she returned with her fellow islanders in the final week, during which she was not afraid to pull up Dejon for his behaviour in the villa.

Andrada’s fellow series 12 islander Malisha has also sparked rumours of an All Stars return after making a post on Instagram Stories. When asked by a fan if she would consider an All Stars stint or joining the series in another country, the ex-islander said: “If I’m still single...”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some fans have also urged bosses to sign up Tasha Ghouri, who split from her Love Island beau Andrew le Page in early 2025. Other names on the rumour mill include series seven finalist Faye Winter and series 10 contestant Whitney Adebayo, who recently split from long-term partner Lochlan Nowacki after placing runner-up on their series.