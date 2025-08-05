After two months in the Love Island villa, the winners of the 2025 series have been announced.

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer have won Love Island.

The pair were announced as winners of the latest series of the ITV2 reality show by host Maya Jama during Monday's (August 4) final.

Toni and Cach won the public vote and £50,000 prize money after beating runners-up Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley. Meanwhile, Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes finished third with Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood in fourth.

Toni - who became the UK version of Love Island's first American contestant in this year's series - couldn't hide her delight after it was revealed that she and Cach were victorious. She screamed: "Thank you to the UK."

Prior to the reveal Toni confirmed that Cach told her he loved her the night before – and that she had said it back.

The winners of Love Island UK 2025 have been decided after last night's (Monday August 4) final. Photo by ITV. | ITV

It marked the conclusion to a dramatic series which saw couple Dejon Noel-Williams and Meg Moore narrowly miss out on the final after being dumped during Sunday's (August 3) penultimate episode as former islanders returned to the villa and voted them as the least compatible couple.

Before the winners were crowned, the final couples exchanged emotional words to one another.

Toni, who was visibly emotional when making her speech, told Cach: “I don’t think I tell you enough, but the way you treat me has made this whole wacky ass experience worth it.

“I think everyone has seen how happy you’ve made me, and I feel like a different person. I’m just really thankful to be here with you. I don’t think anyone’s ever treated me as good as you do so thank you. You make me feel like a queen.”

Cach replied: “I’m proud of you. You’re gonna make me cry. You’re so unapologetically yourself. It makes it so easy for you to operate the way I operate. I feel like our journey has been a roller coaster. I’m grateful for every moment. I don’t think I could have done it with anybody else, to be honest with you, and I appreciate you.”

Shakira told Harry that he was “everything” she could want in a partner. She added: “It’s been an amazing last week and I’m excited for the future.”

Harry replied and said: “People say days are like weeks in here, but it really felt like I’ve known you a lifetime, and I’m so excited for the future, and I’ll make so much time for you on the outside. My priorities have definitely shifted. You are my priority in life right now, so long may that continue.”

Yasmin told Jamie that he became her “sense of calm”. “I don’t tell you enough, but I’m so genuinely appreciative of you and everything you’ve done for me in here because my journey would be so, so shit without you,” she added.

Jamie replied: “Every day, I get a feeling of wanting to be around you more and more and knowing that this journey is coming to an end, that we won’t be able to spend every second with each other, it’s gonna make me really miss this place, but I know that on the outside world, we’ve got some great things coming.”

Angel recalled having a “spark” with Ty from the very beginning, adding that he is “so thoughtful”. She said: “I can’t wait for outside life with you. I literally couldn’t be happier.”

Ty replied: “I want to thank you and the Love Island gods for sending you in. I kind of didn’t know where I was, and kind of lost myself a bit. I couldn’t find my feet and I feel like you came at the perfect time.”

Maya confirmed that viewers can look forward to more Love Island in 2026. She said at the end of the final: "We'll see you next year."

ITV bosses have also revealed that Love Island: All Stars - in which former contestants return to the villa for a second chance at finding love - will be getting a third series. The channel confirmed that it will early next year and once again take place in South Africa.

Love Island's popularity has risen once again this year and Maya previously dismissed accusations that the show is heavily producer-led.

The 30-year-old star told The Chunkz Show: "I’ve never said the wrong name, but there are cameras constantly around and they like the dramatic pauses. "There is a lot of me saying something and then it waits. It’s funny with the new Islanders, where they’re not used to me saying something and then pausing for ages and they’re all looking around like, ‘Is she frozen?’"

She also discussed the extent of the crew's involvement in interactions between the islanders. Maya said: “I don’t know if it’s illegal or what but they can’t tell them what to do." The most they can do is encourage them to have a little chat."

The former BBC Radio 1 presenter explained that she does avoid learning elimination results in advance in order to maintain fairness. She said: "I do this technique where I don’t let them tell me who’s going until I’m stood in front of them in my ear because I don’t want to stare at the person or give it away."