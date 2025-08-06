Reality TV hit Big Brother is set for an imminent return after teasing a new series on social media.

The ‘original social experiment’ is set to return to ITV for its third rebooted series after the classic reality TV format was picked up by the broadcaster in 2022. Since then, two civilian series and aired, alongside two celebrity series.

Earlier this year, Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. The series was filled with drama, including the chaos inflicted by Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke and the then-blossoming romance between JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes.

Ever since then, Big Brother fans have been waiting patiently for news on when the civilian series would be returning after two spectacular seasons following its reboot on ITV.

Now, fans have been given a hint as to when the show will be returning to screens.

When is Big Brother 2025?

As of yet, we don’t have a specific launch date for Big Brother 2025. However, we do know that the show will be returning to ITV2 this autumn.

The new series was teased during the final of Love Island in early August, with a quick promo video subsequently posted to the show’s social media channels. The caption read: “Eye spy with my little eye, something beginning with B... Get ready — Big Brother, the original social experiment, returns!”

Big Brother normally airs in the 9pm timeslot on ITV2 and ITVX, although launch night is yet to be confirmed. If we are going by the premiere date of the past two seasons, Big Brother could return to the screen in early October.

Is there a cast for Big Brother 2025?

Adding to the little we already know about Big Brother 2025, we also don’t currently have a cast list for the housemates set to enter the famous doors this autumn. Usually, Big Brother bosses keep the cast list under wraps until launch night, when viewers are introduced to the new batch of housemates as they enter the Big Brother house.

Big Brother is set to return this autumn for a third series on ITV. | ITV

Who hosts Big Brother?

AJ Odudu and Will bets have shared presenting duties since Big Brother’s return to screens in 2023. The pair lead coverage of the live evictions, as well as launch night and the final. Both AJ and Will alternate hosting during for companion show Big Brother: Late & live.

Marcus Bentley has served as Big Brother’s iconic narrator ever since the very first UK series aired in 2000. His Geordie drawl has become synonymous with the show, and he continues to provide commentary over the pre-recorded footage shown throughout the week.